Why Does Weed Stimulate Appetite?

Every cannabis connoisseur knows that in addition to relaxation, a feeling of boundless happiness, euphoria, and pleasure, these fragrant buds can also cause an incredible appetite attack. It will be difficult to find a cannabis lover who does not make his way to the fridge to eat something tasty and not always healthy. So, let’s look at why cannabis awakens a wild feeling of hunger, and how to reduce appetite after using marijuana.

Why Cannabis Makes You Hungry

Cannabis leaves and inflorescences contain a huge amount of active substances. You can always buy weed seeds at the best seed banks in Michigan. Such substances as THC enter our body and begin to interact with receptors in different parts of the brain. The area of ​​the brain that is responsible for appetite, feeling of hunger, and satiety is also affected. Marijuana cannabinoids give false signals, as a result of which a person begins to think that he is hungry, even if he has recently eaten a large meal.

Cannabinoid receptors CB1, located in the central and peripheral system, are associated with other areas of our body responsible for hunger:

The hypothalamus and hindbrain are responsible for food intake.

The pleasure and reward centers at the base of the brain release dopamine, which creates a positive eating experience.

The stomach gives a signal when we are hungry.

The limbic system of the brain works with the emotional side of food, making it appetizing and attractive.

The gastrointestinal tract is associated with metabolism, its acceleration, or, conversely, its slowdown.

THC increases our sensitivity to smells and tastes by engaging the above areas and sends a signal to the brain: “I’m hungry.”

It All Depends on the Variety

As any experienced cannabis lover knows, depending on the variety of cannabis, not only does its taste, aroma, and effect differ but also the consequences of sampling. For example, after one variety, the feeling of hunger can appear almost instantly after tasting, but the other does not cause it at all. This is due to the difference in the chemical composition of the buds and the presence of different amounts of cannabinoids or terpenes in them. If a grower suffers from bouts of hunger all the time, he may just not have found the perfect variety for him yet.

Studies have confirmed that cannabis varieties high in cannabidiol have less effect on the part of the brain that is responsible for the feeling of hunger. However, it is important to take into account the individual characteristics of each organism. Do not give up experimenting with new varieties, because this is how you can discover the right variety that gives the desired effect but does not arouse a brutal appetite.

Positive and Negative Aspects

Many people suffer from diseases caused by eating disorders, which as a result cause excessive emaciation of the body. These include anorexia and simple problems with an appetite as a result of nervous tension. In this case, the above effect of cannabis will play into the hands of a person. The moderate use of cannabis will stimulate appetite and allow you to achieve a normal body mass index.

However, there is another category of people who try to control their diet and monitor the amount of food consumed. For example, overweight people. Here, an additional dose of calories can harm the health of the taster and negatively affect weight. In addition, an attack of immoderate appetite itself can cause digestive difficulties, indigestion, or simply come at night when a person is trying to get enough sleep and rest before a working day.

Many people would like to change their lives and adjust to a healthier diet, but they just can’t bring themselves to eat the hated broccoli, celery, or spinach leaves. In this case, bouts of hunger under the influence of marijuana can be very helpful. If at this moment there is nothing harmful in the house, and the refrigerator is full of healthy products, then with a high probability even dishes from vegetables you hate will seem the height of pleasure. It would be nice to find some interesting recipes on the Internet in advance, and then there will be no limit to pleasure at all. The body will receive a portion of vitamins, and you will turn your enemy into an ally.

Proper Preparation for a Hunger Attack

If a bout of binge-eating cannot be avoided, let’s try to control it:

If you plan to come home after work in the evening and enjoy a generous portion of cones stored in advance, then it is better to postpone the trip to the grocery store for another day. In extreme cases, you should give preference to more wholesome and healthy food, which even at night will not cause significant harm to your digestive organs.

If you know that marijuana and appetite in your body are inextricably linked, to avoid excessive weight gain after regular raids on the refrigerator, the filling of the latter should be strictly controlled. Remove all junk and high-calorie foods from the refrigerator or kitchen cabinets in advance.

A good appetite is an indicator of health. So why not use cannabis as a stimulant when artificial chemicals can be not only useless but also harmful? The use of marijuana for medical purposes has proven itself over many years of use, and the growing number of studies in this area only proves the interest in this area.