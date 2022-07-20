Things You Can Do to Avoid and Treat Foot Pain

Do you suffer from foot pain? If so, you’re not alone. Millions of people around the world experience some form of foot pain daily. Fortunately, there are things you can do to both avoid and treat foot pain. In this blog post, we’ll discuss several tips for avoiding and treating foot pain. We’ll also provide some helpful advice on how to choose the right footwear for your feet. So read on to learn more!

What Causes Foot Pain

The best place to start if you are trying to avoid foot pain would be to understand what causes pain in the feet in the first place. Unfortunately, there are many different causes of foot pain, and you will need to use your discretion to determine what could be causing it. Common causes could be;

Performing high-impact sports, such as jogging or running.

Being on your feet all day.

Wearing shoes that don’t have foot support, or wearing incorrect shoe size.

Other causes could be a result of;

Being overweight.

If you are pregnant.

You have an existing injury to the foot.

Some causes are medical, and could include;

Sores or ulcers on the feet.

Hardened or clogged arteries in the legs or feet.

Nerve damage in the feet.

Do Stretches

A great idea that you could try if you are looking to reduce the pain that you are experiencing in your feet would be to do some stretches. There are two main types of stretches that you can do that could alleviate the pain in your feet. The first type of stretch targets your calf muscles. Funnily enough, your calf muscles can cause your feet pain, since as you get older your calf muscles will tighten and as a result, put a lot more unnecessary pressure on the balls of your feet.

The next stretch will target your ankles and feet specifically and is a great way to increase the flexibility that you have, which could in turn reduce the amount of pain you experience. The first part of the stretch is to flex your toes, then point them, curl them, uncurl them, and repeat. After that, you can try rotating your feet clockwise and then counterclockwise, while you are seated and your legs are extended.

Get a Foot Massage

Another great idea to treat the pain that you are experiencing in your feet would be to get a foot massage. The good news is that you don’t necessarily need to pay anyone to do this and you can do this yourself. However, you might want to consider visiting a professional like this top foot pain specialist Toronto since they will know exactly what to do.

If on the other hand, you don’t think that visiting a professional is necessary, all you need to do would be rub and need the bottom of your feet. In addition to this, you should also open and spread your toes as far as you can without being in pain. Doing this in warm water might also be a good idea since this will help your muscles to relax.

Do Strengthening Exercises

As mentioned above ensuring that your feet stay flexible is one of the best ways to help avoid and reduce the pain that you are experiencing. There are many different strengthening exercises that you could try, and all of them are incredibly easy. One of the best strengthening exercises for your feet would be to walk as often as you can if you are leading a somewhat sedentary lifestyle.

A few other exercises include;

Use your toes to pick up marbles.

Attaching a resistance band to a heavy piece of furniture, with the other end wrapping around your foot. Then you just need to pull your foot towards you until you feel some tension, hold it for a few seconds, and slowly release it back into the starting position.

Doing an Achilles stretch using a wall is also a great way to gain strength in your feet.

Pain in the feet affects many people around the world, especially those that work in an environment that requires them to stay standing all day. Chances are concrete floors are hard on your feet, so if you’re standing on a hard surface all day long you’re sure to experience foot pain at one point or another.

However, with the help of this article, you should be able to reduce the pain that you experience and increase your levels of comfort.