Every big decision is improved by careful consideration, which is not an exemption when buying an ice machine. Ice can be used in different places, depending on your industry.

Drinks are the main thing to consider since they are the primary area where you will use these cubes. These machines should also be stored away from heat since it lowers the ice’s production rate. Let us dive right into the top factors to consider when buying an ice machine.

Space

An ideal ice machine needs enough space to perform correctly. You will also need additional space; suppose you pick an air-cooled machine since it generates heat when running. Also, air-cooled ice makers need enough ventilation for air escape, or they can cause a microclimate to your ice machine.

Overly hot machines have low production rates and can cause severe issues when the problems persist.

Drainage

All ice machines make ice using water, meaning they need the proper drainage to work efficiently. Self-contained or modular ice machines mean you will need a floor drain to eliminate excess water.

Countertop dispensers and ice machine (เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง) also eliminate water into the nearby sink’s drain using a reducer coupling and wye fitting. You will need an air gap in all setups to prevent the water from running back to the drainage tube and machine.

Right Electrical Setup

Homeowners need 115 v or 220 v outlets depending on the ice machine’s model. However, smaller machines need 115 v, and you can quickly determine your outlet. 220 v outlets are mainly used with drying and washing machines and occur in different setups.

Chances are you will need to contact an expert to install outlets that match your machine’s needs.

Condenser

Even though air-cooled machines are primarily used in business setups, there are other varieties to choose from. Water-cooled machines cool condenser coils and are not affected by the surrounding unit’s temperature. These machines are the only option for enterprises with low ventilation or limited space.

The remote condenser’s unit is installed separately, and the refrigerant travels via a set line that is commonly installed in a large area indoors.

Lease or Buy?

This is another major consideration to take before buying an ice machine. Buying gives you the freedom you crave, but leasing is the better option. The ice machine (เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง) need frequent maintenance practices to meet the required guidelines and stay in good condition.

Leasing machinery is a better option since it saves money on the initial unit, and most companies will handle the maintenance on your behalf. The leasing company will send experts if there is an issue with your machine at cheap rates or free.

The company might also replace the unit; suppose they fail to fix the machine. Leasing is advisable as it gives you peace of mind and saves you significant cash amounts.

Final Thoughts

Ice machines are common in eateries and bars, and certain factors must be considered before buying one. Some include space, drainage, and the condenser. Hence, choose the best ice machine and use it appropriately.