What Crypto To Buy?

The crypto market is unstable. Prices on digital assets may change many times a day. It opens a lot of opportunities to make money as well as huge risks. Many trading strategies allow to skillfully make a profit even on a downward-moving market. However, before starting trading, you should buy cryptocurrency. In this article, we will discuss what cryptocurrency to buy and what parameters to consider.

Things To Know Before You Buy Cryptocurrency

First, you should analyze projects and go through the following issues:

Who develops the project? Do developers have rich backgrounds and success working on other projects or companies? What are their plans and ambitions?

What is the essence of the project, and what benefits may it bring to the industry?

Check out the project’s social networks. Do they post news often? Do they inform their community about updates, competitions, etc.? Are their community active?

Learn more about the blockchain. What special things can you find in it? Maybe high transaction speed or low fees, etc.?

Read the project’s Whitepaper. It is an official paper where you will find detailed information on technologies, the project’s essence, how it is supposed to work, etc. The document must be written correctly.

Read the Roadmap. That’s the project’s plan for development and partnerships, attending different events, etc. Also, there should be a plan for the project’s growth.

So to answer the question “What cryptocurrency should I buy”, we recommend the list of promising projects that have proved to be credible and serious about their plans and achievements:

Bitcoin

Solana

Polkadot

Litecoin

Ethereum

Cardano

