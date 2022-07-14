Have you just managed to get your hands on your very own electric scooter and want to know how you can properly care for it? Do you want to know what you could be doing to prolong the life of your electric scooter’s battery?

Over the past few years, there has been a boom in the popularity of electric scooters. More and more people are using scooters as a way to get around town, commute to work, or just enjoy the outdoors. There are many benefits to scooter ownership, including the fact that scooters are environmentally friendly, easy to operate, and very affordable. Additionally, there are a lot of available models to choose from on this link. Scooters can also be a great way to get some exercise, so it’s no wonder why they’ve become so popular.

Batteries are a key part of electric scooters and play a big role in how long the scooter can run. Most batteries only last for around 100 charges, but there are ways to make your battery last longer. In this blog post, we’ll share tips on how to prolong the life of your electric scooter’s battery.

Charge your electric scooter’s battery regularly and completely

The battery of your electric scooter is one of the most important elements of it and without it, it would just be a regular old scooter, but just a bit heavier. When it comes to prolonging the life of your electric scooter battery there are a few things that you could be doing.

The very first thing that you should do to prolong the life of your electric scooter’s battery is to charge the scooter regularly and completely. A common mistake that people tend to make when it comes to charging batteries whether it is for their cell phone, their laptop, or in this case their scooter, is that they don’t charge their devices properly or completely and this can cause damage to the battery.

When charging the battery on your electric scooter, make sure that you are charging it when it is close to empty, and that you charge it to completion. This will allow you to protect the battery and avoid any risk of damaging the battery life. Make sure to unplug your scooter as soon as it is fully charged.

Don’t let the battery run completely out of power before charging it

When it comes to charging the battery of your electric scooter, although you should wait until it starts to get low, don’t let the battery completely run out of power before charging it as this can also be damaging to the battery.

It is recommended that you charge your battery when it gets to around 30% to 40% as this is not only a great way to avoid running into any kind of battery issues or your scooter running out of charge, but it also protects the battery and will prolong the life of your battery.

Most electric scooters make use of lithium batteries, and research shows that lithium batteries tend to last longer when they have a stored charge. This means that even if you are storing your scooter and not using it for a while you should make sure that it has some kind of charge.

Store your electric scooter in a dry place when not in use

One of the most important things that you can be doing when it comes to prolonging the life of your electric scooter battery is to make sure that you are storing the scooter in a dry place when you’re not using it. This can cause damage to not only the scooter itself but also to the battery and the battery life.

When storing your scooter, you want to store it in a dry environment, preferably indoors such as a garage, as well as at an optimal temperature. Extreme environmental conditions are one of the leading causes of damage to batteries in electric scooters and this can be easily avoided if you store your scooter properly.

Use the correct type of charger for your electric scooter

Another incredibly important thing to do when it comes to prolonging the life of your electric scooter battery is to make sure that you are always using the correct type of charger for your scooter. Your best bet would be to always make sure that you are using the official charging adapters for your scooter as this way nothing will go wrong.

You should also have a portable charger for each of your electric scooters and avoid sharing charges between them. Third-party charges may cause irreversible damage to your scooter.

Avoid exposing the battery to extreme temperatures

Finally, you should make sure to avoid exposing your scooter to extreme temperatures such as extreme heat or extreme cold as this can also be damaging to the battery.

These extreme temperatures such as being in a cold environment or being under direct sunlight might cause damage to the battery which will, in turn, reduce its lifespan.