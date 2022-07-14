9 Ways To Care for Your Skin

Your skin is the largest organ in your body. It is vital to take good care of it. You may be surprised to learn that taking care of your skin involves steps beyond what you put on or do directly to your skin. Other habits can also affect your skin’s health.

If you would like to improve your skin-care habits, here are nine ideas.

Get Enough Sleep

Your body needs seven to nine hours of sleep every night. You may know that sleep deprivation can cause weight loss, memory and mood problems, but did you know it can affect your skin?

Your skin produces collagen while you are asleep. Collagen improves your skin’s elasticity. It keeps your skin supple and youthful-looking and prevents wrinkling and sagging. Collagen also increases blood flow to the skin. When you get adequate sleep, you ensure that your body has enough time to produce the collagen your skin requires.

Treat Skin Issues

Many people have skin conditions. You may deal with eczema, acne, dry skin, psoriasis, dandruff or other common problems. Take time to treat the skin conditions that affect your daily life. Treating eczema, for example, can include using a cream after showering and talking to your doctor about severe symptoms. If you have psoriasis, research coal tar shampoo to see if it can improve your scalp condition.

Don’t be afraid to talk to your doctor about bothersome acne or other problems you may perceive as usual or minor. He or she may be able to help.

Avoid Pollution

It can sometimes be tricky to avoid air pollution, including smog, cigarette smoke and other airborne toxins. Do what you can, but if you cannot prevent pollution entirely, use high-quality, nontoxic washes and moisturizers to combat poor-quality air.

Wash Your Face Regularly

Oil, bacteria and dirt can clog your pores and dull your skin. Wash your face when you wake up to remove any body oils or dirt collected overnight. At the end of the day, wash off makeup, sweat and accumulated dirt. Use a gentle cleanser that is recommended for your skin type.

Moisturize Your Skin

All skin types need moisturizers. If you have oily skin, you may think you can skip this step. However, even oily skin can enjoy the benefits of a protective, oil-free moisturizer. Dry skin especially needs frequent applications of moisturizer. If you keep your skin supple, you can prevent wrinkles, itching and dryness.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise can increase blood flow and reduce your stress levels. It is an excellent way to care for your skin. Remember to wash off afterward to remove the sweat and oil buildup if you sweat a lot while working out.

Drink Plenty of Water

Water hydrates your skin from the inside. If your skin is dehydrated, it may look dull and show more fine lines. On the other hand, hydrated skin has a healthy glow.

You can increase your water intake by enjoying fruits and vegetables. These healthy foods are high in water content and can supplement your daily water-drinking routine.

Protect Your Skin With Sunscreen

Sunscreen is vital to any skin-care routine. Sun exposure does a lot of damage to your skin. It can lead to skin cancer, wrinkling, dehydration and premature aging.

All skin types and colors can benefit from daily sunscreen use. Keep in mind that incidental exposure also counts. Walking to your car across the parking lot, talking to a neighbor while standing in the sun, and going for short walks expose your skin to the sun’s harmful rays.

However, a little exposure is good for you and increases your levels of vitamin D. Most people can get adequate exposure by being in the sun for 10 minutes without a hat or sunscreen. After that, it’s time to cover up and use sun protection.

Avoid Smoking

Cigarette smoke contains plenty of toxins that can affect your skin. Smoking causes blood vessels to narrow, decreasing the amount of blood flow to your skin. This deprives your skin of oxygen and nutrients. It also reduces skin elasticity, making you susceptible to wrinkles.

Your skin is significant to your overall health. Be sure you give it the care and attention it deserves.