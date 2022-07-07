‘Sugar Daddy’: Millions of students pay off college tuition with your help

SugarDaddySeek is a sugar daddy website for dating that has a particular feature: older people -known as ‘sugar daddy’ or ‘sugar mommy’- can arrange the terms of their relationship with one or a young man to start going on trips, business events, parties, weekends at the beach and even physical or mental company.

The ‘sugar daddy’ phenomenon has become so popular on SugarDaddySeek in 2017 alone, that more than 1.2 million university students have signed up to the platform. And, furthermore, since 2020 -the year this page was created- more than 2 million university students have registered.

These students are mostly looking for someone to pay off their college tuition, which averages $35,000 per student in the United States, according to information from SugarDaddySeek.

A ‘ sugar baby ‘ – as young people are known on this platform – can state, from the beginning, that to be together with him or her you need a loan or a payment of your university tuition. The ‘sugar daddy’ can also set the conditions for her (there does not necessarily have to be a physical relationship between the two). If both agree, the relationship begins.

Since 2020, SugarDaddySeek has noticed an increase in the subscription of people with school emails (.edu or from universities), so it has worked on a campaign called ‘Sugar Baby University, which, among other benefits, gives away a premium account to people who register with a school email.

SugarDaddySeek is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. However, the American Union has the highest rate of registration.

IN THE EU THE PHENOMENON IS BIGGER

According to data from SugarDaddySeek, in the United States, the application has registered484 thousand 695 ‘sugar daddies’, 42 thousand 913 ‘sugar mommies’, 466 thousand 510 ‘sugar babies’ men and 2 million 250 thousand 868 ‘sugar babies’ women. Statistically, there are 4 young people for every elder.

Each person has the opportunity to have a relationship with more than one ‘sugar daddy ‘. This is one of the reasons why, according to the dating platform, SugarDaddySeek has more than 3.2 million registered senior relationships with students.

The five US universities with the most students registered in SugarDaddySeek are Temple University, New York University, Arizona State University, Georgia State University and Texas State University.

THE STIGMA THAT GENERATES A RELATIONSHIP OF THIS KIND

As Business Insider reports, students take advantage of this opportunity to pay off a debt that neither their families nor they could pay, which amounts, on average, to $35,000 per student.

The American media takes up the case of Christina , a 29-year-old user of SugarDaddySeek, who is currently studying her college career online at Michigan State University.

She mentions that, from the beginning, both ‘sugar daddies’ and ‘sugar babies’ ask what they are looking for, with the aim of making things clear , since some may seek a physical relationship and others simply a tutoring or mentoring.

“In my profile it specifically says that I study and that I am looking for help to pay for my school, “says Christina. “But there are situations where you are invited to dinners that have another objective. You have to stand up for yourself, stand up for yourself.”

