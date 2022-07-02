Explore the Key Features of Boxing Gloves

Boxing is attracting and driving spectators once again to the ring. Moreover, this time the fan base comprises young people who are themselves gloving up to participate in the sport. In recent times, boxing has witnessed a dramatic boost in popularity among hardcore and casual fan, and they have been flocking to the ring in huge numbers. It is heartening to see Gen Z watching fights and incorporating boxing workouts into their usual fitness regimen. According to the experts at Forbes, there has been a phenomenal rise in the popularity of boxing in the United States. Fans in the United States are attracted to boxing more than any other sporting event. Moreover, boxing has been successful in grabbing a younger fan base.

Young fans are drawn to the sport, and they are looking for the best boxing gloves to fit their specifications. However, thanks to the diversity of choices, it becomes challenging to choose the best boxing gloves without some knowledge about their features and functions. If you choose the wrong gloves, you run the risk of getting injured while fighting. Whether you are thinking of buying gloves to participate in professional fights or just planning to have a good fitness exercise, it is crucial to learn about the features of the gloves and their functions.

Common Features of Boxing Gloves

Grip Bar: A grip bar is present between the palm and the fingers. It is an incredibly light bar comprising dense foam. It is present to make things feel far more natural while making a fist. The grip bar prevents the leather from getting uncomfortably bunched up in your hand.

Attached Thumb: An attached thumb implies that a thumb is attached to the fingers with the help of a leather piece. Previously, boxers were vulnerable to thumb injuries. Moreover, often their opponents got accidental eye gouges. Most contemporary boxing gloves have attached thumbs for keeping the thumb in the perfect place and prevent injuries.

Punched Holes: These are typical holes often directly punched on the palm of the leather gloves, and these holes may be present even on the insides of other fingers and thumbs. These punched holes are best for facilitating consistent airflow to ensure that your hands are cool and dry. The gloves can dry up easily after use without losing the original shape or texture of leather. Choose Revgear for top-quality gloves with ultimate functionality.

Breathable Mesh: The palm on breathable gloves is often replaced partly or wholly with a nice breathable mesh that works best for facilitating smooth air passage for maximum comfort.

Two Strap Systems: Some modern Velcro boxing gloves consider using a two-strap framework. These are often present in standard boxers’ gloves. One strap should be shorter and elasticized for a stronger grip. The second strap tie will be folded over your wrist, keeping it secure.

Conclusion

There are many more features present in a standard pair of boxing gloves. However, not all boxing gloves come with the same features. You need to know the features and identify the ones you require.