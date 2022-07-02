Jordan Tests New Waters At State 7-on-7

By Terry Carter

COLLEGE STATION — Do 7-on-7 results translate into fall football victories?

The correlation may exist, but it looked thin this summer. Defending 6A state champion Austin Westlake lost its Consolation Bracket opener to Amarillo, 20-14. Obviously perennial threat Katy didn’t send a team to the 2022 Texas State 7-on-7 Champions this summer, nor did 2021 Division I defending champion North Shore.

Upsets aplenty are guaranteed in 7-on-7 action where speed and a good quarterback can take advantage.

So how did 6A newcomer the Jordan Warriors fare in the battle of Division I powers?

The Warriors battled to an 0-3 start on Friday, dropping games to Colleyville (33-27), Episcopal (36-28) and Austin LBJ (25-12). Yet the Warrior marched on, notching a coveted victory over a team expected to be a 6A playoff power this fall. The Warriors nearly recorded two consecutive wins in their part of the bracket with Lake Travis, Westlake and Shadow Creek.

Playing in perhaps the most competitive section of the Consolation Bracket on Saturday morning, Jordan matched up with Prosper, a 6A school that has grown and competed well in many sports in recent years.

Jordan simply waged aerial war battling before pulling away from Prosper for a 28-19 victory in the school’s first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance. In game two, the Warriors again battled valiantly, falling to Shadow Creek, 27-26.

“These athletes have not backed down at all here, and they have gone up against some of the state’s best teams,” Jordan 7-on-7 coach Dusty Stanfield said. “The kids are playing tough and moving the ball well. This is good experience, something we are going to need going into the fall.”

Jordan beat Waller, Kingwood Park, Rudder and Clear Springs in their final qualifying tournament to advance to the state tournament. The Warriors rolled through the competition with a perfect 4-0 record to earn a state spot in Division I tournament.

They definitely arrived in 7-on-7 play with junior quarterback Colin Willetts, Nathan Salz, Deacon Stanfield, Bryce Coffie, Andrew Marsh and Zion Jones among others. The fall remains with more transformation in the works as the Warriors join the always-brutal District 19-6A, one of the toughest in 6A football, according to some experts.