3 Tips To Be A Successful Esthetician

Being an esthetician will take dedication and hard work, just like any other beauty career. It requires you to put in long and unpaid hours to build a clientele list and loyal clients. Even if you are working at a salon providing tools and space for you to work, you still need to find clients. You have to find something that makes you stick out so clients can choose you over the rest.

We are going to share three tips that are going to help you become a successful esthetician, which will help in building your brand and clientele.

Giving a professional consultation

This seems obvious, but when someone comes and asks you a question concerning esthetics, give them all the information and knowledge you can. You need to let them know that you are a professional and they can trust what you say. If a client comes and asks for an esthetic treatment, make sure you have given them professional consultation before anything else.

There is not one size fits all when it comes to esthetic treatments; treatments are usually personal and individual. This is why it is a good idea to dig deep to get to know more about the client and their skin. This is not going to be that hard because you can ask questions to help you know about their skincare -questions about their water intake, lifestyle, wants, needs, and other concerns they might be having concerning their skin.

When listening to the client and figuring out what they need, you will get a good understanding of their challenges and that can help you manage or fix them effectively. This is also going to help you sell them retail, which is going to be covered in the next tip.

You should take notes of their skincare needs so you don’t have to keep asking them the same questions when they come for appointments in the future. This is also going to make you look professional and leaves you with more time with the client in the next appointment.

Finding an opportunity to sell retail

If you are working in a salon or you rent space, you will have to sell retail to clients. There are those who believe that this is the best way of building a business and income. If you work independently, maybe in an in-home salon, then you can partner with skincare companies that are going to give you a percentage of every sale you make. If you want to do this, make sure you learn the right way of selling without coming off as pushy.

In most cases, clients will want to buy skincare products from you because they trust you. They see you as a professional and can always trust your recommendations and advice. A good at-home skincare routine is going to help your clients see the best skincare results after they start working with you. If you make them understand this, then it becomes easier to sell them the products.

Another good way of bringing attention to your retail side and not sounding like a salesperson is using your products on them during the appointment and telling them the name of the product and the benefits it has on their skin. When the client sees the value the product has, there is a good chance they are going to buy it. You should also have an attractive display of your retail inside the salon so they can see the available products. It is best to be the go-to resource any time they need to learn more about products so you can recommend the right products for their skincare needs.

Staying relevant online

Things keep changing, and this is why you need to always remember that business strategies have to change too. About a decade ago, estheticians might have used only word of mouth to promote their marketing. This can still work today, but you need to look at other ways of promoting the business and remaining relevant.

The first you need if you want to succeed as an esthetician is to have a professional website. The site is going to be used in sharing the services you provide, your hours, where you are located, how to schedule an appointment, pictures of your work, and more. Your website can even have a section for online reviews so clients can leave their reviews about the business. prospective customers are going to check out reviews because they want to make sure they choose the best esthetician who is good and trustworthy.

Having an active social media presence is also another good way of staying relevant online. There are many platforms you can use – Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, are some of them. Facebook is going to let you create a business page where you can indicate your services, hours, prices, and location. If you don’t have the time and money to create a website, then you can have a Facebook page because it is a good alternative.

Instagram is a great platform to use when sharing your work, engaging with clients, and doing giveaways. The Instagram account should be a business account because it will let you see analytics of the posts and demographics of your followers. Post consistently on your Instagram account. Try to do it daily if possible. Whether you are posting on your feed, a story, or a reel, there is a lot of content you can post daily to show your clients what you can offer them. Instagram can be an important tool to use when growing your business. if you put in the time and effort, you are going to see great results.

TikTok is a great platform to post videos on how treatments are done and the products used. You can also share skincare tips on TikTok. Let your followers know the importance of taking care of their skin and how it is going to benefit them. People are going to take your work for it because you are a licensed esthetician. Make sure your videos have value so people can follow your page. Share your Instagram and other social platform links on your TikTok account.