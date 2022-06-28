Walter P Moore Announces Houston Leadership Transition

HOUSTON, TX — International engineering firm Walter P Moore announces that Karim Zulfiqar, PE, LEED AP has assumed the managing directorship for Houston’s Structural Engineering Group.

“Karim has spent his career dedicated to the successful delivery of large-scale healthcare, higher education, and commercial projects in Houston and around the country. His strong technical skills combined with his incredible client service have endeared him to owner, architect, and contractor clients. I’m excited for him to take on this leadership role, in which he’ll be supported by a deep team of talent,” says Blair Hanuschak, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group.

Zulfiqar is a Senior Principal and has been with Walter P Moore for over 23 years. He is an established leader in the healthcare market and has expertise in diversified aspects of structural engineering analysis, design, and management. His wide breadth of projects includes the Houston Ballet Center for Dance, Abilene Christian University Halbert-Walling Research Center, Mickey Leland Federal Building Renovation, Texas Children’s Hospital Legacy Tower, Houston Methodist Hospital – Cypress, and the TMC3 Collaborative Research Campus.

Zulfiqar will work closely with Dennis Wittry who serves the firm as Regional Director and provides leadership within the Structures Group. As Regional Director, Wittry will continue to provide overall guidance to our structural teams in Houston and Austin and will also support the Structures Group with other important group-wide initiatives.

After 20 years of leadership, recognizing the strong pipeline of talent in the office, Wittry expressed a desire to give someone else the opportunity to lead, allowing him to focus on his areas of highest passion—project management and mentoring others.

“For over 15 years Karim has worked with me in a variety of leadership roles within the Houston office. He brings the understanding of what has brought us success and the value of each of our clients, with the perspective of ways that we can continually improve. I look forward to continuing to work with him as he takes on the Managing Director role and I am excited about the continued success and growth of the Houston office,” says Dennis Wittry, Regional Director.