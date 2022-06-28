Beginner’s Guide to Crypto Trading Bots

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a successful crypto trader vand making high profits? This is not so far from reality as you can trade like a professional even if you have no idea how to trade. The cryptocurrency market has plenty of tools that can help you earn and multiply your assets in many ways. A crypto trading bot is one of the most helpful tools for beginners and advanced traders. This automated pre-programmed algorithm never misses the opportunity to gain profit. It is restlessly monitoring the market and making deals.

You can begin your trade with bots on the Jet Bot platform in a few minutes just by following the instructions. If you will achieve good results and performance — you can start to earn additional profit from providing copy trading services to other customers of Jet-Bot. Top traders of the platform can earn up to $10k monthly or higher depending on the number of subscribers. As Jet-Bot is the official Binance broker it provides security and simple access to the exchange. Traders of Jet-Bot are making up to 2000% APY annually or even higher. Also, you can ask any question in the Jet-Bot Telegram community.

Types of trading bots and how they work

The profit that you get when trading cryptocurrencies largely depends on how quickly you can respond to changes in the market. No one can analyze the crypto market manually well enough as it has grown significantly and prices of crypto assets change very fast and deep due to the high volatility. Moreover, the crypto market has no closing time which means that crypto trading is going on 24/7. Traders use various types of crypto bots to solve this problem. Bots can successfully analyze market changes as well as automatically trade cryptocurrencies.

When analyzing market data, the trading bot saves raw data from various reliable sources and interprets it for trading purposes. By analyzing the market, he decides whether to buy or sell a particular asset. Most of the trading bots are able to analyze market data, predict risks, and open sell and buy orders for traders. Despite the crypto trading bots mostly differ from each other, they all have something in common. You can use different types of settings and control what type of data the bot should parse.

One of the best ways to help you understand how crypto trading bots actually work is to discuss a specific example. Let’s look at trading bots powered by Jet Bot. Jet-Bot is a copy trading platform that allows also you to create your own custom bots or choose pre-programmed by top traders. It contains all main types of trading bots pre-programmed by the top traders. You can also create your own algorithm with custom settings.

You can choose simple trading bots that act within the framework of a pre-established strategy and make a decision to buy or sell an asset based on technical analysis indicators. Or you can use robots without a preset strategy or partially configured. Their functionality allows the trader to independently adjust the strategy. Also, there are many other bots like script bots, signal bots, arbitrage bots, and others.

How to start trading with crypto bots

The process is very clear. You just connect your Binance account to the Jet-Bot platform via API keys. API keys provide rights to create deals on your exchange account but don’t allow you to withdraw assets from the exchange. So you allow the platform only to manage deals and you can feel calm about the safety of your assets.

If you still have questions you can become a part of our community on Telegram. Our community is pretty active, friendly, and always open to explaining more about trading with bots. People discuss trading and investment deals, opportunities, and different strategy. You can always find a mentor here or ask for any advice.