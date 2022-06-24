Igloo Debuts a Playmate Collection Celebrating 60 Legendary Years of the Rolling Stones

June 23, 2022 (Katy, Texas) – Today, Igloo announced its first Playmate cooler collection honoring The Rolling Stones. Celebrating 60 legendary years of the world-famous band synonymous with rock ‘n’ roll music, the two special-edition The Rolling Stones Playmate cooler designs feature variations of the band’s iconic Tongue Logo and are available now at igloocoolers.com/therollingstones.

“Creating a Playmate collection inspired by the living legends of rock ‘n’ roll music is the epitome of cool and we’re so honored for the opportunity,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “The Rolling Stones Playmate coolers are perfect for concert tailgating and the best way for Stones fans to celebrate 60 years of their favorite band with cold refreshments by their side.”

Igloo designed The Rolling Stones Playmate coolers in two sizes and designs — both featuring variations of the band’s internationally recognized Tongue Logo. The Rolling Stones 7-quart Little Playmate cooler has a capacity for up to nine 12-ounce cans and features the original Tongue Logo repeated throughout the cooler’s trademarked tent top. And at 14 quarts that can fit up to 26 12-ounce cans, The Rolling Stones Tongue Logo Evolution Playmate Classic features artwork of the famous logo in various forms seen over the decades along with graphics showcasing a variety of concert memorabilia.

The Rolling Stones Playmate Collection, ranging $44.99–$54.99, is available now, while supplies last, atigloocoolers.com/therollingstones.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube