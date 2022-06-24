Rising Marvel Star, Award-Winning Actors, and the Cast of the Magicians Electrify Guest Lineup

HOUSTON, TX (June 23, 2022) — Comicpalooza is turning up the heat with its latest epic guest announcements. Recently, the convention welcomed Marvel maven and actress Alaqua Cox, award-winning actors Kyle MacLachlan and Christopher Eccleston, and cast members of the hit-series The Magicians – Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil, and Olivia Taylor Dudley.

Flaunting her superhuman strength and acrobatic abilities, Hawkeye star Alaqua Cox makes her Comicpalooza debut this July. The up and coming actress has gained a fanbase for her breakout role as Maya Lopez a.k.a Echo, the deaf Native American amputee hero with photographic reflexes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is set to reprise her role in her own spin-off series Echo on Disney+. Serving as an advocate and inspiration for those in the deaf community, Cox and her character prove that anyone can be a superhero despite adversity. In addition to thrilling audiences across the world, Cox is a proud member of the Menominee and Mohican nation.

Joining alongside Cox is Kyle MacLachlan who played special agent Dale Cooper in the mystery drama series Twin Peaks and starred as Cliff Vandercave in the family film The Flintstones. The Golden Globe winning actor was propelled into the spotlight in the role of Paul Atreides in the 1984 sci-fi film Dune. MacLachlan’s impressive acting resume also includes credits in Desperate Housewives, Sex & The City, Atlantic Crossing, and Joe vs. Carole.

Christopher Eccleston is most recognized for his portrayal of The Doctor in BBC’s fan-favorite television series Doctor Who. Eccleston has starred next to actresses such as Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman in films including A Price Above Rubies, Elizabeth, The Invisible Circus, and The Others. The highly regarded actor has also earned nominations and awards for his roles in The Leftovers, Accused and Friends in the North.

Lev Grossman’s best-selling book series, The Magicians, resulted in a popular Syfy television series featuring Hale Appleman, as Eliot Waugh, Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson, and Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn. Appleman has been in other TV shows and films including Teeth, Private Romeo, and Truth Be Told. Bishil has had roles in iZombie, The Last Airbender, and 90210 while Dudley has been in numerous thrillers including Transcendence, The Vatican Tapes and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

Beyond the stellar lineup of guests, Comicpalooza will offer compelling and thought-provoking programming panels covering everything from Marvel to DC, Anime to K-pop, and more. Special attractions will disperse throughout the show floor including Robotica, the ultimate battle bots tournament where no two robots make it out in one piece. Exhibitors from all over the nation will assemble offering unique handmade goods and must-see items including Japanese toys from Cartoon Passion LLC, the latest and greatest comic books from Bedrock City Comic Company, crystals and pop-culture sculptures from Ever Be Crystals, collectibles and toys from Jabba’s Toy Place and more. Comicpalooza will return to the George R. Brown Convention Center on Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. For the most up-to-date information, including special guests, admission prices and schedules, visit www.comicpalooza.com.

