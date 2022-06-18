City Council of Katy June 13 Regular Meeting

By: Tom Behrens

Board members present:

Mayor Dusty Thiele, Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris, Councilmembers Gina Hicks, Rory Robertson.

Boy Scouts and Leaders from Troop 820 and 599 were present and recognized.

Opening prayer, Pledge of Allegiance to the US and Texas Flags.

Public Comment:

Trash litter on streets in certain areas of the City of Katy

Proclamations and Awards:

City Council issued a proclamation recognizing the 20th anniversary of the Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum.

Receipt of the 2021 of the Arbor Day Foundations Award for effective urban forest management.

Update of services provided to the City of Katy from Texas Pride Disposal.

Discussion: Any changes forecasted for garbage collection on the West side of the city?

Texas Pride representative said the company will be adding trucks to the Wednesday pickup schedule to help alleviate any problems that may be happening. Texas Pride Disposal reiterated that it tracks its trucks through GPS monitoring and by film that monitors service provided.

“West Ten Business Park”:

Amending certain requirements certain requirements and restrictions for development within the planned Development District. (Public hearings were conducted 04.11.2022, 05.09.2022, and 05.23.2022.)

Motion for approval, seconded, and unanimously approved.

Storm water Mitigation Pond for Wastewater Treatment Plant:

Discussion: Clarification on where the pond will be located. Pond will be located on the southside of Kingsland Blvd. just south of the City of Katy wastewater plant. It will actually be 2 ponds, one a one-acre pond connected by PVC pipe to another small one acre pond.

Motion for approval, seconded, and unanimously approved.

Award bid for storm water mitigation pond for Wastewater Treatment Plant to Express Dump Truck Service of Houston, LLC, Houston Texas in Amount of $269,624.00 and authorizing funds.

Motion for approval, seconded, and unanimously approved.

Authorize proposal for construction materials testing by All-Terra Testing Services for the storm water pump station in an amount of $6,430.00.

Motion for approval, seconded, and unanimously approved.

Interlocal Agreement for Additional Public Equipment between the City of Katy and Katy Management District No. 1:

Discussion: In the agreement it’s stated that vehicle can only be used in the MUD district. Can this vehicle be used for other purposes in the case of an emergency? Yes.

When is the equipment expected to arrive? It was ordered the end of October in 2021. There is about an 8 -9-month delivery time, but because of different shortages, delivery by the end of the year is now anticipated.

Motion to approve, seconded, and unanimously approved.

Services Agreement with CBI Systems, LTD, for software licenses to assist Sewer, Water, Street, and Public Works Departments on records, inspections, and recording to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency.

Motion for approval, seconded, and unanimously approved.

Consider a resolution declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the sale or disposal.

Motion for approval, seconded, and unanimously approved.

Agreement authorization for additional hours of professional services with Barry Dunn.

Motion for approval, seconded, and unanimously approved.

Amendment agreement of three sales quotes with Tyler Technologies Inc., for

Energov Improvement Project, Enterprise Permitting and Licensing Extensions.

Comments: This has been discussed for a long time as a method to improve permitting and licensing extensions. This is going to be a huge benefit to anyone who interacts in that process.

Motion for approval, seconded, and unanimously approved.

Consider an ordinance adopting Budget Amendment No 7 to the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget.

Motion for approval, seconded, an unanimously approved.

The Katy City Council board meeting was completed by closing remarks by members of the council. Mayor Thiel made the motion for adjournment, motion seconded, and adjourned.