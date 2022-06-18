Texas State Library and Archives Commission Appoints Tim Gleisner Assistant State Librarian

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has named Tim Gleisner as Assistant State Librarian. The agency conducted a national search for the position in early summer. Gleisner will join TSLAC in mid-August.



Gleisner is currently with the Michigan State Library and previously served as Assistant Director of the Herrick District Library in Holland, Michigan, and was head of collections and archives at the Grand Rapids Public Library. He received his MLIS from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has long tenure in both the library and archives fields. Gleisner succeeds Gloria Meraz, who, prior to her appointment as Director and Librarian in 2021, served as Assistant State Librarian for five years.



“I am very honored to be part of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission,” said Gleisner. “It is very humbling to be part of an institution that plays such a vital role in Texas and the library community.”



“TSLAC is delighted to welcome Tim Gleisner as the new Assistant State Librarian for Texas,” said Meraz. “Tim’s vast experience with both libraries and archives will provide important expertise to the work of the agency and help strengthen our support of communities across the state.”