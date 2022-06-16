Who Are Community Health Workers And How To Become One?

What do community health workers do?

Community health workers are specialists who are in charge of guiding patients from their communities and helping them get access to various medical services. These specialists are trusted members of the community they are operating in. Among their responsibilities are taking care of patients and their families and providing educational assistance and connections to social and health resources. Thanks to community health workers, people get more opportunities to raise awareness about pressing health issues. During knowledge-sharing sessions, lectures, and workshops, people may figure out more about their health conditions and avert the potential problems. How to find a job as a community health worker? What duties do these people fulfil? What does one have to know about this job before applying for it? Let’s answer these questions together.

These specialists understand their communities, things people need to know, and the problems they face the most often. Keeping in mind the cultural norms, traditions, and struggles of the communities they serve, workers offer the most optimal ways to make health services better, faster, and more accessible to people. They are the agents of positive changes. As public health workers, these specialists bridge the state and people who are the ultimate beneficiaries of healthcare programs. They provide local organizations and initiatives with support. Sometimes it is solely volunteering. Quite often, community health workers are paid aides.

They visit people unable to go to the hospitals themselves. Workers’ duties also include environmental sanitation and provision of nutrition and water. These specialists may provide people with first aid, and maternal or child health support. They treat common illnesses, deliver lectures on public health, and communicate about disease control. As community health workers, these specialists may be involved in family planning activities, collect data about the patients in the community, and provide people with Tuberculosis (TB) or HIV/AIDS care.

As we see, the range of responsibilities community health workers fulfil is impressive. However, one should understand that this is rather an umbrella term for various specialists engaged in different activities. You may focus on something that attracts you more and become a true agent of positive social changes in communities.

How to become a community health worker?

Before checking out how to become a community health worker and find a job in this sphere, let’s keep in mind that such programs are often designed for the hard-to-get areas where full-scale medical support isn’t always available. If you don’t hesitate to change living conditions for more extreme ones, this job would be a challenging but rewarding experience for you. Community health workers often operate in rural, distant areas where neither transportation nor public services are well-developed. As we mentioned, these specialists have to deal with various community challenges. For example, apart from providing education about healthy habits and nutrition, community health workers connect people to free or low-cost federal services, arrange medical appointments, and address sexual assaults and domestic violence.

Therefore, to work in this sphere, you will need to undergo training and prove you meet credentialing requirements. They may differ from area to area.

While some authorities require only a high school diploma, others can be more selective and demand a college degree. Quite often, community health workers are asked to possess the language of the community they are going to operate. They also have to be empathic, persistent, and respectful to the community and its members. Sometimes workers have to operate under unusual conditions, so personal strength and courage are more than welcome.

Apart from these requirements, community health workers are expected to possess excellent communication, teaching, service coordination, advocacy, and capacity-building skills.

To find a job in this sphere, look you may look for the vacancies on various job boards, on official federal or state resources announcing community health programs, via networking on LinkedIn, or public health organizations.