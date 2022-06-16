Immigrants in Los Angeles Are an Important Economic Driver

By: Richard T. Herman, Esq.

When it comes to economic activity in Los Angeles, immigrants are playing a vital role. Many reports endorse the fact that immigrants are vital for the economy. The New American Economy partners with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairsto release the report. It highlights the important role of immigrants in Los Angeles.

From business owners to economic contributors to essential workers, immigrants are everywhere. Los Angeles metro area is home to nearly 4.4 million immigrants which is 33 percent of the total population.

Immigrants own nearly 51.4 percent businesses of in the city. More importantly, they account for 71.7 percent of the essential services workforce. Immigrants are paying huge money in federal, state, and local taxes. In 2019, they paid about 5 billion dollars in state and local taxes while 9.6 billion dollars in federal taxes. They held 38.3 billion dollars in spending power.

To support localities and offer technical and research assistance, there is a program known as the Gateways for Growth Challenge. The New American Economy and Welcoming America offer the support to involve immigrants in the economy. The above-mentioned report is part of this program.

What Others Has to Say About Immigrants in Los Angeles?

According to Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles is a proud city of immigrants. We always welcome people from all over the world to promote our economic, political, cultural, and social life. He further said, this report endorses our claims that refugees and immigrants are important for our city. Garcetti says that we will continue to support the success of immigrants as they have helped in building a thriving city.

Angelica Salas, the Executive Director of CHIRLA says that immigrants are providing the essential energy to power the 5th largest economy in the world. During these difficult times, they are serving the city of Los Angeles, California, and allowing the nation to survive. Our contributions to the economy are unparalleled and not temporary, she added. This is the reason why immigrants including undocumented should be given permanent status. They are crucial partners in our success.

The Associate Director of States and Local Initiatives at New American Economy, Leani Garcia Torres said that the report revealed the facts we already know. Immigrants are the ultimate workforce that powers our city and contributesto every sector of life. It is crucial to invite immigrants to our city and promote their efforts, skills, contributions, and talents, she added.

Findings of the Report on Immigrants in Los Angeles:

Immigrants are Essential to Meet Labor Force Demands

Immigrants represent 41.3 percent of the working-age population in Los Angeles. More importantly, their representation in the employed labor force is 43.1 percent.

Immigrants’ Role in STEM and Key Industries

When it comes to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workers, about 36 percent of total workers are immigrants. Moreover, they have huge participation in other sectors as well such as 55.9 percent in food manufacturing workers, and 71.7 percent in essential service workers.

Immigrants as Entrepreneurs

In 2019, 51.9 percent of business owners in the city were immigrants. They generated 4.3 billion dollars in business income, which means huge tax payments.

Create Local Manufacturing Jobs

Thanks to immigrants, they are generating or preserving about 66,500 manufacturing jobs. In absence of immigrants, these jobs would have moved to other parts of the world. Immigrants are providing the workforce necessary to keep the companies running on the United States soil.

Support the Federal Safety Net

In 2019 only, foreign-born contributed 1.3 billion dollars to Medicare and 4.8 billion dollars to Social Security. These numbers reflect why immigrants are vital for the economy of the United States.

The Bottom Line

Immigrants paid nearly 15 billion dollars in taxes, which is a huge number. They are essential to keep the economy afloat and move it in the right direction.

The research highlights the key facts about immigrants and their importance to the city of Los Angeles. From workforce to business, they have a key share in everything. Many authorities are highlighting their efforts and asking the government to support immigrants.

Unfortunately, there are 5.3 million non-citizens living in California who are at risk of deportation. Moreover, 2.2m non-citizens are living in the Los Angeles metro area. Looking at the above statistics, it is essential to support these immigrants and allow them to become permanent residents of the United States.

