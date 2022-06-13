A Guide to PPC’s Best Practices for Dental Offices – Latest PPC Strategies for Dental Practitioners

Why use PPC for your dental website? Find out the PPC best practices for dental practitioners in this PPC guide. Check it out now.

A Guide to PPC’s Best Practices for Dental Offices

Growing your dental practice online is one way to attract more patients to your expert services. Your dental practice has to be there when people look up local experts for high-value procedures like dental implants, teeth whitening, and crowns. With your business front and center, you can expect people to quickly click and visit your website when looking for a dental professional.

Using Google Ads services lets you create your dental ads and promote these on search engine results pages. Ads will help you grow your client list, introduce your services and products, and promote your dental brand. And if you use PPC ads, or pay-per-click ads, you can connect with your clients without spending a small fortune.

PPC means you will only pay for your ads when someone clicks on them. Rather than spending so much on ads and ad hosting, PPC is easy to set up and manage. It is a practical choice among business owners and marketers with a limited ad budget.

How to Start with PPC

To create your PPC ad, sign up with Google Ads or AdWords. This handy tool allows you to create various campaigns for your dental business. There must be a unique ad-group campaign for every service. Every ad group should target specific keywords.

For a dental clinic in San Diego, create individual campaigns for your services like teeth cleaning, whitening, dental fillings, etc. For teeth whitening, create separate ad groups for various teeth whitening services like tray bleaching, laser bleaching, and using whitening products. Use unique long-tail keywords for every ad group, such as “tray bleaching specialists in San Diego,” “expert laser bleaching San Diego,” and “San Diego teeth whitening gel services.”

Remember, general keywords yield millions of results, but long-tail keywords can narrow down results to a few hundred. You may also find that long-tail keywords resemble your audience’s search for your business online. Thus, it’s best to consider using long-tail keywords for your ads.

Activating Your Dental Office Search Campaign

Google Ads gives you complete control over your ads through the expert mode advertising option. Use the Search campaign type to take advantage of Google’s massive share of user searches. There are other options like Display, Video, App, Smart, Discovery, and Shopping, but it’s best to concentrate on Search first.

If you plan to use your ads to help your customers book your services, you must use “Check-up Services” on the campaign settings. Do not click “Google Search Partners” and the “Display Network” from this page, as these will feature your ads in other places and can dramatically increase your ads costs.

Consider Your Audience Demographics

Google AdWords can help you target your audience according to their demographics. You can select audience location and your preferred language. For local dental offices, this is your chance to win over your local customers.

Further, tweak this feature by including and excluding the audience found at a specific location. You can do this by entering the exact address of your office or clinic and choosing the radius. Select how large of an area you want to target. You can exclude neighborhoods or cities where you don’t offer your service or products.

You can always go back to this feature and change your settings. You can change the location, add another language, and increase or decrease the radius of your services.

About Your PPC Ads Budget

As said by Digital Authority Partners, managing your PPC ads budget is one way to maximize PPC’s full potential. You can set your budget, but don’t stretch it out too thin as data coming from low budgets tend to gather very slowly and may not be helpful for your campaign. A good margin starts at $30 up to $60 for your daily ad spend. With $30, you can target 1 to 2 keywords, but it still depends on the price and how dynamic the keyword is.

You will need to set your bid strategy to give you complete control. There are several options including target cost-per-acquisition (CPA), target return on ad spend (ROAS), and manual cost-per-click (CPC), to name a few. Choosing manual CPC offers the highest ad control. Manual CPC will prevent Google from spending over the budget that you set.

Utilize Ad Extensions

PPC ad extensions will improve the appearance of your ads. Extensions will provide more information on your ads to help your customers make an intelligent purchasing decision. You may use call extensions for dental offices so your customers can instantly call you for reservations.

Use structured snippets extensions to show your customers what you offer, like teeth whitening, dental implants, x-rays, cleanings, etc. Use site link extensions to guide your audience to specific pages of your dental site. They can directly go to your about page or your services page to find out what you can offer. You can add extensions from your AdWords control panel as well.

Creating Ad Group Structures

Aside from creating ad structures for your ad groups according to the services your clinic offers, you can also create groups according to audience demographics. Create ad groups according to your patients’ ages. A campaign for pediatric dentists is separate from a campaign for dentists for the elderly. Choose keywords depending on the ad group level and bid on the cost of these keywords.

Optimizing Your Landing Pages

Create enticing ad titles and a short but concise description to lure your clients in. Clicking an ad will lead your customers to your landing page where they expect to find the offer, information, or the service that they saw from your ad.

Optimizing your landing page is about using rich, helpful, and relevant information. Your clients are looking for the best information about a service, topic, or product from your page, so be sure to be the best source. Always end your page with CTAs, call-to-action phrases, to further lead your clients to your service or offer.

Final Words

Dental offices can benefit a lot from PPC ads. These ads can improve traffic to your page and promote your products, services, and brand. It’s a practical, efficient, versatile advertising and marketing strategy that gives quick results. Use PPC on your dental office website today.