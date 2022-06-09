Spatz3: A Gastric Balloon Without Surgery

The Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon is a saline-filled gastric balloon that rests in the stomach cavity and reduces appetite by occupying about a third of the stomach volume.

Furthermore, the stomach empties more slowly with the gastric balloon in situ, making you feel fuller for longer.

The Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon is implanted during a sedation-assisted outpatient procedure that takes around 20 minutes. There is no need for incisions or hospitalization. Within a few hours, you’ll be back at your house.

The Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon is a weight-loss aid that works best when combined with a healthy diet, exercise, and behavior change program.

How much weight you lose will determine how strictly you adhere to your diet and make long-term lifestyle adjustments. The Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon has been reported to help people lose 16 kg in 6 months and 25 kg in 12 months. Significantly greater weight reduction has been accomplished depending on your starting weight and motivation with a help of Spatz Medical.

What Is A Gastric Balloon?

A gastric balloon is a temporary, non-surgical device that is inserted into your stomach to help you lose weight. The balloon is latex-free and composed of a durable silicone substance. It works by occupying space in your stomach, reducing the amount of food that your stomach can hold. The balloon also delays stomach emptying, causing food to stay in the stomach longer.

These effects work together to reduce desire and promote early satiety with less food, helping you to learn portion control and make healthy changes to your eating habits. The balloon's size is determined by the needs and requirements of each user.

What Steps Are Involved in The Procedure?

The balloon is placed into your stomach via your mouth by a gastroenterologist under severe anesthesia during a gastroscopy operation. The balloon is filled with sterile saline through a tiny tube linked to the balloon after it is within the stomach. The procedure takes about 15-20 minutes; however, you will need to stay in the clinic for about an hour after the insertion for observation.

A gastroenterologist adjusts the balloon via gastroscopy under light sedation, adding or subtracting saline through the filling tube attached to the balloon. You should expect your first balloon correction around 3 to 4 months following insertion.

The intra-gastric balloon is withdrawn through the mouth in the same way, under the same supervised settings, after 12 months. Your support staff will continue to assist you in choosing healthy living choices after you have been removed.

How long will I be able to walk following the procedure?

To recover from the surgery, you should set aside at least three days of idleness. Depending on how quickly your body responds to the balloon, you will be able to resume normal activities sooner or later. The first few days after the balloon is inserted can be difficult. As your stomach adjusts to the balloon, you may have nausea, reflux, vomiting, cramps, or heartburn. These adverse effects will only last a short time, and you will be given medication to help you manage them.

How do I use the Spatz3 to lose weight?

The Spatz3 works by taking up about a third of the stomach cavity, limiting the amount of food that can be swallowed. When used in conjunction with a nutritious diet and regular exercise, the balloon aids in portion management and weight loss. Delaying gastric emptying, reducing gastric volume, and stimulating ‘stretch’ receptors in the stomach, which signal the brain to create a feeling of fullness, are three possible processes by which the balloon aids weight reduction.