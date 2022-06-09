Multiple Sclerosis: When Immune System is the Enemy

The Central Nervous System (CNS) can be termed the body’s epicenter. It consists of the spinal vertebrae and the brain.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a disease that impacts the CNS. It is an autoimmune disease that depletes the protective layering of the nerves.

Multiple Sclerosis can bring with it other complications as well. Erection-related problems are commonly faced by men diagnosed with MS.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

“Scar tissue in multiple places” is the definition of Multiple Sclerosis.

It’s an autoimmune condition that affects the nerve system (CNS). When someone has an autoimmune illness, the immune system targets healthy tissue like it would a virus or bacteria.

The immune system targets the myelin sheath that covers and protects nerve fibers in MS, resulting in inflammation. Myelin enables neurons to transmit electrical information swiftly and effectively.

Scientists are unsure what causes MS, although they suspect a virus causes it.

Though the cause of the condition is not known, a few symptoms may help diagnose the condition. The most common symptom in men is erectile issues.

A scar, or sclerosis, is left when the myelin sheath vanishes or is damaged in many locations. These regions are also known as plaques or lesions by doctors.

Nerve fibers might rupture or get injured as more lesions form. As a result, electrical signals from the brain do not reach the target nerve smoothly. This indicates that the body is unable to do specific tasks.

General Signs & Symptoms of MS

Depending on where the damaged nerve fibers are located, the signs and symptoms of multiple sclerosis can differ from person to person and over time.

Depending on where the damaged nerve fibers are located, the signs and symptoms of multiple sclerosis can differ from person to person and over time.

The most common symptom in men is erection issues. However, MS is a severe condition; you have to consult a doctor before consuming any medication.

Symptoms that impair mobility include:

Numbness or weakness in limbs, usually on one side of the body at a time, or in the legs and trunk

Tremor, a shaky gait, or a lack of coordination

Certain neck motions, particularly bending the neck forward, cause electric shock feelings

A man may also face problems in gaining or attaining an erection.

However, it can be a cause of an underlying condition like MS. Hence, you must always consult your doctor before taking any medication if you face erection problems repeatedly.

Vision problems like blurred vision, double vision, and so on can also indicate MS.

Other common symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, pain in the body, and slurred speech.

Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms in Men

Only men are affected by some MS symptoms, such as issues in getting erections and ejaculatory problems. While both men and women have MS symptoms, particular symptoms are more frequent in men, especially in the early stages.

Early motor impairments, such as balance or walking difficulties, are more common in men. They are also in greater danger of rapid disease progression in relapse-onset MS.

Early motor impairments, such as balance or walking difficulties, are more common in men. They are also in greater danger. Rapid disease progression in relapse-onset MS is a reliable source.

Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms in Females

Females are more likely than males to evolve MS. Females are also more prone than males to experience visual problems such as optic neuritis.

Multiple Sclerosis can disrupt sexual function because it affects the neurological system. It can affect a person’s capacity to get lubricated, aroused, or orgasmic.

Risk Factors Associated with MS

Though the exact cause is unknown, the risk factors related to MS are:

Sex: As stated above in the article, the disease is more likely to affect women than men.

Age: The disease is diagnosed primarily in people between the age of 20 to 40 yrs.

Smoking: Smokers are more prone to brain shrinkage and lesions than non-smokers. Hence, smoking can put you at the risk of Multiple Sclerosis.

Smoking: Smokers are more prone to brain shrinkage and lesions than non-smokers. Hence, smoking can put you at the risk of Multiple Sclerosis.

Smoking and alcohol also may affect sexual function and may leave you with erection-related problems.

Infections: Although no clear link has been shown, viruses such as Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) or mononucleosis may increase a person’s risk of developing MS.

Human herpes virus type 6 (HHV6) and mycoplasma pneumonia are two more viruses that might have a role.

Treatment

While there is no cure for MS, there are therapies that can help slow the progression of the illness, reduce the number and severity of relapses, and relieve symptoms.

Some people also employ complementary and alternative therapies, although evidence of their effectiveness isn’t always conclusive.

For example, quitting smoking and alcohol is an alternative therapy. It also helps in various aspects of life and can help you improve your health organically.

Conclusion

MS is a disease that impacts the nervous system and can be fatal. Its progression differs from person to person, making it difficult to anticipate what will happen; however, most people will not have a severe impairment.

Scientists have made remarkable progress in discovering medications and therapies for MS in recent years. If you are facing issues related to erections where the underlying disease is MS, consult your doctor for appropriate treatment.