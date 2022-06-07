The Kailee Mills Foundation, State Farm, and Katy ISD Expand Seat Belt Safety Partnership

Katy, TX – “Buckle Up. Someone Loves You.” That simple yet eye-catching message reminds drivers and passengers leaving Katy Independent School District campus to wear their seat belts.

Texas Law requires everyone in a vehicle be properly secured. As car accidents remain the leading cause of death in the U.S. for people ages 1-54, these signs to buckle up while leaving a Katy ISD school remind drivers that their families want them home safely.

Last fall, a hundred signs were installed at Katy ISD high schools. As the 100 deadliest days of summer begin, State Farm’s Chris Mallett, Khalid Alrashed and Matt Schomburg have partnered with the Kailee Mills Foundation to add these potentially life-saving road signs to all Katy ISD elementary and junior high schools.