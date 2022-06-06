Will Online Casinos Inspire More Mergers Between East and West in the Movie Industry?

The online casino industry has taken the world by storm, and it has reached players in countries all over the planet. Because these sites cater towards clientele in the borderless online universe, they need to offer games that are going to appeal to people from a wide variety of cultures. Therefore, players at these sites often find western and eastern-inspired titles alongside one another.

This booming industry tends to have a massive influence on the rest of entertainment, and this could lead to more mergers between the east and west in movies.

Online Casinos Have Games from East and West Alongside One Another

In the early days of online casinos, operators provided titles to appeal to western audiences because that’s where the industry blew up first. But now that the internet is widely available all over the world, the big brands have made their offerings accessible to people from other cultures. For instance, when you play Paddy Power online roulette, you’ll see that games like Dragon Jackpot Roulette are listed alongside traditional forms of the game.

The Chinese-inspired game has an oriental font and color scheme, designed to allure people who are interested in Eastern themes. Other games that achieve this include Sic Bo Deluxe and Chinese Treasures. This works the other way as well, with many games that were traditionally associated with the west finding fame in the east. This was seen with the rise of Texas Hold’em poker in places like Macao. The eastern gambling city now hosts some of the world’s biggest high-roller tournaments, with well-known American and European players taking part.

There Could Be More Crossovers in Films

Western and eastern cinema have been two separate entities for more than a century. There have been few crossovers between movies from the USA and offerings from China or Japan. Sometimes, Asian actors make it in Hollywood and manage to make names for themselves, but this is still a rarity. The most famous examples of people who have done this include Jackie Chan and Jet Li.

Times do appear to be changing, though, with western-made movies like Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 breaking the mold. This was, in fact, the first film made by a Hollywood studio to feature a predominantly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club in 1993, and the Guardian referred to it as a crowd-pleaser. The film was an unprecedented success, grossing more than $293 million, and it could inspire similar offerings in the future.

There have also been many Hollywood adaptations of eastern pictures over the years. For example, the Godzilla franchise began in Japan, but Hollywood has used the massive monster on various occasions. Some of the most popular horror films from the eastern continent including The Ring and The Grudge have also been adapted for western viewers. Empire described the latest iteration of the latter in 2020 as a “competent reboot-quel.”

The online casino industry holds a lot of sway in entertainment, and other sectors often look to replicate it. The rise of east and west mergers in this booming online space could lead to the same in the movie industry.