Applications of the bookmaker 1xBet in Uzbekistan

1xBet has applications for the most popular operating systems and PCs, as well as a mobile version of the site. The mobile site is a great choice if you do not plan to install additional programs on your phone or if you play occasionally. The light version of the resource is loaded as soon as you enter the office’s website from your phone. It is suitable for periodic betting, and it is better than pre-match ones.

If you have a slow Internet, the mobile version of the game will not work, because the simplified resource will also load slowly. For constant betting, it is better to download the 1xBet application.

How to download and install the application?

There are several ways to download the program to your phone and we recommend downloading directly from your device:

Go to the bookmaker’s website from your gadget.

Find the “Smartphone Apps” tab and select the Android or iOS version.

After downloading the installation file, click on it. The program will ask permission to install, confirm the requirements.

After a few seconds, the 1xBet icon will appear on the phone screen and you will be able to log into your personal account using your usual login and password.

App review 1xBet for Android

The mobile application for Android can be downloaded for free on the official website of the 1xBet apk.

The development of the bookmaker is not available on the Play Market, because, according to the new policy of Google, the store does not distribute gambling software.

The Android app has a huge selection of events for live betting, with quotes changing in real time. There are all kinds of sports.

Top matches are marked with stars, and all payment systems that are present on the main site are available for making financial transactions.

System requirements: Android 4.1 or higher, file size 29.2 MB.

1xBet app review for iPhone

The bookmaker also has a separate development for iPhone, which can be downloaded from the App Store. You can go to the Apple store from the official 1xBet website. The mobile application has full functionality, all sports and events. Odds for live events change in real time. You can deposit and withdraw funds using all possible payment systems.

System requirements: iOS 9.3 or higher, file size 68.6 MB.

1xbet for computer

In addition to mobile applications, 1xBet has a special PC program called WIN. You can download the software by clicking on the computer icon located in the upper left corner of the page. The 1xBet app will work great even on older versions of Windows.

With it, you can not only quickly enter your personal account, but also save Internet traffic, speed up work with the line and Live. Moreover, if for some reason the official website of the office is not available, you can bet using the 1xBet mobile application.

Mobile app features

The bookmaker has made sure that it is as convenient as possible for users to use all the available functions of the 1xBet application in 1-2 clicks. Each player has access to:

live broadcasts in real time of the “Stream” section,

betting history,

special offer s,

replenishment of the account and withdrawal of funds in all possible ways;

all pre-match and live offers of the bookmaker in full;

promotions and bonuses 1xBet;

the ability to contact support (all methods except live chat);

all betting options, including “One “Express of the day”,

bet constructor. A function thanks to which the player will be able to draw up his own line with a painting and compare team-Click Bet”.

Frequently asked Questions

Is it risky to install the 1xBet app on a phone? No, if we are talking about a legal version downloaded from the official website or the App Store.

Can I change my personal information in the program? No, editing personal data is prohibited. Please fill out the registration form carefully.