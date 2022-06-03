The Australian Derby – The 3yo Classic

The Australian Derby is a Group 1 race run over 2400m at Randwick racecourse as part of the Autumn Racing Carnival. With a total prize pool of $1M it is the feature three-year-old staying race in Sydney for the Autumn Racing Carnival.

The Australian Derby will be run on April 2, 2022 at Randwick racecourse.

What Makes the Australian Derby So Special?

Run on Day 1 of The Championships, The Australian Derby is one of four Group 1 races for the day. The race has a rich history with a number of superstars winning the race to kickstart their careers. These winners include Phar Lap, Octagonal Tulloch and Kingston Town

Run under set weight conditions, the Australian Derby is a true test of stamina, speed and ability and for that reason the Australian Derby is one of the most prestigious events in racing. It is a race that crowns the next big thing in horse racing betting.

Australian Derby Form Guide

The Group 1 Rosehill Guineas and the Group 2 Tulloch Stakes are by far the best form races heading into the Australian Derby the majority of winners racing in at least one of those races in the lead up. The Australian Derby has been a tough race for punters, with only six favorites winning in the last thirty years with Criterion the last favorite to salute in 2014. The girls have struggled in the race with only one filly (Shamrocker 2011) winning this century. The majority of fillies bypass the Australian Derby to contest the Australian Oaks the following week.

New Zealand trained horses have won six of the last 14 Derby’s with veteran Kiwi trainer Murray Baker preparing five of the six winners from across the ditch. Any horse that Baker brings to the Derby must be treated as a winning chance.

Australian Derby Betting Tips

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained Hitotsu announced himself as a staying star of the future when coming with a strong finish the win the VRC Derby over 2500m during the Melbourne Cup Carnival in 2011 and looks very hard to beat in this year’s Australian Derby. He won the Group 1 Australian Guineas when resuming and looks to have a lot of improvement left in him still. The 2022 Australian Derby is his for the taking.

Australian Derby Information & Previews

