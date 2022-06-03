We all know that physical activity is good for our health, but did you know that the benefits of regular physical activity go beyond just improving our physical condition? In fact, research has shown that there are numerous psychological benefits of regular exercise as well.

So what are some of these psychological benefits? Let’s take a look:

1. Exercise can help reduce stress and anxiety

If you’re feeling stressed or anxious, going for a run or hit the gym can actually help to reduce those feelings. That’s because exercise releases endorphins, which have mood-boosting effects. In fact, one study found that just 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise was enough to alleviate symptoms of anxiety in people with a generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

2. Exercise can improve your self-esteem and body image

If you don’t like the way you look, regular exercise can help. That’s because exercise leads to improvements in muscle tone, weight, and overall fitness level – all of which can boost your self-esteem and body image. In one study, women who participated in a 12-week exercise program not only improved their body image but also had less negative thoughts about their bodies.

3. Exercise can help you sleep better

If you have trouble sleeping, physical activity can help. In fact, research has shown that people who exercise regularly sleep better than those who don’t. And not only will you sleep better, but you’ll also feel more alert and energetic during the day.

4. Exercise can improve your cognitive function

Not only can exercise improve your physical health, but it can also boost your brainpower says Brian C Jensen. In fact, research has shown that regular physical activity can actually improve your cognitive function, including your memory and executive function (which is the ability to plan and organize).

5. Exercise can help reduce symptoms of depression

If you’re struggling with depression, exercise may be able to help. In fact, research has shown that people who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing depression. And if you’re already depressed, exercise can help reduce your symptoms. One study found that people who participated in a 12-week exercise program had a significant reduction in their depression symptoms.

6. Exercise can increase your energy levels

If you’re feeling tired all the time, exercise can help. That’s because regular physical activity can increase your energy levels. In one study, people who were previously inactive reported feeling more energetic after just 20 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise.

7. Exercise can improve your mental health

In addition to the benefits we’ve already discussed, exercise can also have a positive impact on your mental health. In fact, research has shown that people who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression. And if you already have a mental health problem, exercise can help improve your symptoms.

8. Exercise can make you happier

Last but not least, exercise can make you happier. That’s because exercise leads to an increase in endorphins, which are the body’s feel-good chemicals. In one study, people who participated in a 12-week exercise program reported feeling happier and more satisfied with their lives explains Brian C Jensen.

So there you have it: 8 psychological benefits of regular exercise. If you’re looking to improve your mental health, physical health, or overall wellbeing, get moving and start exercising today!

Conclusion:

