Igloo Celebrates 75 Years of Delivering Coolness to the World

May 31, 2022 (Katy, Texas) – Igloo is proud to announce that 2022 marks its 75th anniversary as the leading American manufacturer of coolers! Since being founded in Texas in 1947 and providing metal water coolers to oil-field workers, Igloo has been delivering coolness to the world by innovating new products that keep refreshments cold and make every experience — from the worksite to beaches and backyards — more enjoyable. To commemorate its 75-year milestone, Igloo released a special video documenting the highlights of its history, available to watch now at igloocoolers.com/igloo75.

“Celebrating 75 years as an American brand is a huge achievement we’re extremely proud of and incredibly humbled by,” said Dave Allen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Igloo. “Without the great minds and hard workers on the Igloo team, fantastic retail partners and our spirited consumers throughout the last seven-plus decades, we wouldn’t be America’s most recognizable brand of ice chests. Our gratitude is endless!”

From creating the metal water cooler in 1947 and the first plastic cooler in the 1960s to inventing the world-famous Playmate in 1971, bringing forth the first wheeled cooler in 1994 and inventing made-from-recycled-materials coolers (RECOOL® in 2019 and ECOCOOL® in 2021), Igloo not only created the cooler category, but also has continued to revolutionize it along the way. Currently, the company manufactures over 16 million coolers a year straight out of its Katy, Texas headquarters.

In honor of its 75-year anniversary, Igloo created a very limited run of commemorative Playmate Mini coolers with a unique gold tent top that will be gifted as a surprise to key supporters of the brand along with its most devoted customers to thank them for their loyalty.

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

