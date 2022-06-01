Attorney General Paxton Calls Attention to Reimbursements Available Under the “Crime Victims’ Compensation Program” for Victims of Uvalde Tragedy

AUSTIN –In the wake of last week’s horrific Uvalde tragedy, Attorney General Paxton today called attention to certain benefits available under his Crime Victims’ Compensation (CVC) Program, a public fund used to reimburse victims, their families, and providers for qualifying medical expenses and financial loss following an episode of violent crime. These state and federal dollars, which are managed by the Office of the Attorney General, may be used to reimburse certain out-of-pocket medical expenses, counseling services, lost wages, funeral expenses, and other crime-related expenses.

Attorney General Paxton and senior members of his staff were in Uvalde immediately after tragedy struck, making known to victims’ families their eligibility under the CVC Program. So far, the Office of the Attorney General has received over 100 applications for the Program. Victims must first apply to the Program. Then, once approved, they may submit any relevant paperwork seeking reimbursement. Funds are reimbursed on a case-by-case basis and only to approved program participants, not by lump-sum payments up front.

Attorney General Paxton’s CVC Program team is working around the clock to ensure all qualifying applications are expeditiously reviewed, approved if allowed under Texas law, and reimbursed.

“My heart breaks for the families and community in Uvalde. Words can hardly do justice—let alone money,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Still, these tragedies can be expensive for everyone involved, and my office stands ready to assist them through our Crime Victims’ Compensation Program. I encourage all victims, their families, and providers to apply for this program to help ease the burden they’re carrying.”

Victims can learn more about the CVC Program, apply for reimbursement, at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims.