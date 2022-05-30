When it comes to wagering, safety should always be your number one priority.

Our guide has your back as it won’t let you be a victim of betting fraud and lose your hard-earned money to some scam artist.

Let’s get started with some handy tips to stay safe when betting online!

Tips to Stay Safe When Betting Online

Punters that wager online commonly come across attempts of betting fraud like not honoring the winning wagers, stolen deposits, payment processing delays, or not following the promised terms and regulations of use.

Here are the tips to stay safe while placing your bets from your personal security guards.

Bet on Reliable Websites

One of the biggest online casino scams are unreliable betting and casino websites. The last thing you want is to sign up for a site and deposit money, only to find out that the site is a scam. So here are a few things to look for when choosing a betting website.

Photo by Chris Liverani from Unsplash.com

Check the license of the betting operator

If a betting site is legit, it will be licensed by a gaming commission. The license ensures the site is subject to strict regulations and is held to high standards of providing game fairness.

Usually, you can find the issuer of the license together with the license number at the bottom of the betting site or in their Security section.

Check for SSL encryption

The security protocol SSL ensures that all your personal and financial information is safe and won’t be used for other purposes aside from betting. Always check if the site uses the latest SSL encryption technology.

Read reviews from other users and betting experts

Reading the reviews can give you an idea of the overall experience you can expect from the site.

Use Secure Money Transferring Methods

Make sure you’re only using secure methods to deposit and withdraw money when betting online.

Our recommendation is to choose an e-wallet over cards or bank accounts as a method for depositing money and withdrawing your winnings. Then, if fraud occurs, your bank savings will be safe, and transferring your money from your e-wallet to your bank account and closing it is a lot faster.

Other things to consider are avoiding public Wi-Fi when handling sensitive information and keeping your devices up-to-date with the latest security patches.

Don’t Click or Download Sketchy Links

If you’re trying to place a bet on your favorite team, you may come across a pop-up that looks like a great deal. It might offer a bonus if you sign up with a bookmaker, or it could be a free bet.

But, before clicking or downloading anything, beware! These sketchy links can steal your personal and financial information.

Many scammers create fake betting sites that look almost identical to the real thing. They might even use the same branding and logos. Never click a link that you don’t trust.

Use a VPN

One of the most important things to protect yourself from online betting sites is to use a VPN. It encrypts your data and gives you a new IP address. This makes it harder for anyone to track your online activity or steal personal information.

We don’t recommend using free VPNs because they always come with a certain privacy cost. However, with a little bit of effort, you can bet online safely and securely.

Change Your Password Regularly

It’s essential to change your passwords regularly, especially for important accounts like your bookmakers’ site. Using a different password for each site can minimize the damage if one of your passwords is compromised.

So next time you log in to your bookmakers’ site, take a moment to update your password and make sure your account stays safe.

Wrap Up

As the popularity of betting online has grown, so too have the risks. So make sure to keep our top tips for staying safe when betting online in mind the next time you hit up your favorite sportsbook and enjoy a worry-free betting experience!

Safe betting!