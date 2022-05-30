Sen. Cruz Issues Memorial Day Statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement in honor of Memorial Day:

“This weekend we as Americans remember the ultimate price paid for the freedoms Americans have known for the last 245 years. We remember the sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers who gave their lives for our nation’s security, and in defense of the principles of our Constitution. It is their tremendous courage and sacrifice we honor as we consider all that was given for us to live in peace and security in this great country. May we never forget their sacrifices, and may God continue to bless America.”