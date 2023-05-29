Sen. Cruz Issues Memorial Day Statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement in honor of Memorial Day:

“This Memorial Day weekend, we remember those who gave their lives defending our country and the freedoms that make America the greatest nation on earth. It is up to each and every one of us as Americans to carry on their memory, and uphold the values they sacrificed dearly to protect. May God bless the men and women in our Armed Forces, the families of those who have lost loved ones in the service of our nation, and the incredible United States of America for which they fought.”