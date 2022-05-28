Do You Know What Provisional Restoration is and What its Benefits are?

Can you imagine wearing a temporary crown that doesn’t look like a temporary crown? Today’s provisional restorations are more beautiful and natural-looking than ever before. Where a temporary restoration of decades past used to be metal material, appearing decidedly inorganic and unsightly, modern Provisionals are more lifelike, thanks to the high-quality porcelain blend that makes them. These look so great that they have been helping provide patients with peace of mind. These prosthetic replacements can be helpful during various dentistry procedures, such as oral surgeries and extractions.

These replacements provide patients with aesthetic alternatives that protect sensitive areas of the mouth and assist in rebuilding or stabilizing structures while having dental implants or natural teeth as support. Due to this, you can expect them to be optimally functional. Since they also come in several colors and styles, you can assume them to be aesthetically advanced. You can visit a dental Laboratory for some in-depth knowledge if you wish.

Functions of Provisionals

Whether it’s an issue of a missing or damaged tooth, Provisionals help construct beautiful smiles. But this is not the only thing that it does. As one can assume, these Provisionals ensure that the rest of the teeth remain in their place and position while the lab prepares the permanent fixture. These also protect the prepped teeth and surrounding gums and teeth line meanwhile. Because it covers the exposed area, plaque buildup and bacterial attack get reduced. You don’t face sensitivity issues. At the same time, you can continue having your meals and talking without much difficulty. There are multiple benefits of this procedure. Let’s explore them at once.

Benefits of wearing provisional

Tissue regeneration

Provisionals come in handy during the initial stages of an implant procedure to protect the surgical site. The restorations help re-mold gingival tissues and encourage new bone regeneration around the implant. However, these restorations work best when applied immediately after implant placement. They adapt well to the newly forming surgical site and accommodate as tissue healing continues over the next several weeks. Anyway, you shouldn’t miss your dental appointments during this time to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Post-operative help

It can minimize the effects of post-operative swelling and support any exposed areas with a soft tissue augmentation. In cases when early or late loading is problematic, these procedures can come in handy and give a more realistic effect.

Those undergoing crowns and root canals might need to wear their temporary for just a few days or weeks. However, those going for dental implants and full-mouth reconstructions would have to keep the temporary ones in for months, with the goal being attaching them to real-life teeth later on. If you want to get your teeth straightened out right away because you meet specific requirements like having adequate bone structure, talk to your dentist about how you can receive quality, quick, cost-effective, and reliable dental care. You may have to follow some diet and take certain precautions during sports to avoid damage to the treated area. Find a good dentist first, though!

;