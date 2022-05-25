Houston Symphony Kicks Off Weekend of Concerts With Music Director Designate Juraj Valčuha

HOUSTON — On May 20, 21 and 22, Houston Symphony Music Director Designate Juraj Valčuha leads the orchestra, chorus and solo vocalists in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. This marks Valčuha’s first and only weekend of performances with the orchestra as Music Director Designate.

At a media briefing on Thursday, May 19, Valčuha spoke with Houston Symphony Executive Director/CEO John Mangum about his vision for the Symphony’s next chapter and his desire to further contribute to its reputation for musical excellence, citing the organization’s legacy of Music Directors who drove the orchestra to play with both great technical precision as well as a sense of ensemble and refinement. He also spoke about his inspiration for the 2022–23 Season programming, explaining that choosing pieces of the highest musical quality was a key factor in building a diverse season representative of cultures from around the world.

In July 2021, Houston Symphony announced Valčuha as the Symphony’s next Music Director. He will formally begin his appointment during the Symphony’s 2022–23 Season with Verdi’s Requiem, September 16, 17 and 18. Valčuha succeeds esteemed conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada, whose tenure concludes at the end of the 2021–22 Season after eight seasons with the orchestra.

An internationally acclaimed conductor, Valčuha has led the most renowned orchestras around the world and currently serves as Music Director of the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, Italy, and First Guest Conductor of the Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Germany.

For more information about Valčuha’s background and vision, along with b-roll of the media briefing and this week’s rehearsals, please visit ckp.xtensio.com/JurajValcuha2022.

