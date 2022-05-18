OakBend Medical Center Celebrates 14th Annual Crawfish Boil for Employee Appreciation

On Thursday, May 12th, OakBend Medical Center celebrated its 14th Annual Crawfish Boil in appreciation for all of the workers from all of their healthcare facilities. After missing two years due to COVID restrictions, the annual crawfish boil was back in full swing.

Fourteen years ago, OakBend Medical Center first started this event with only three tables and 400 pounds of crawfish. This year, in 2022, a volunteer team of 18 chefs prepared over 1800 pounds of crawfish for everyone to enjoy. One of the last remaining independent hospitals in the greater Houston area, OakBend Medical Center looks forward to this annual crawfish boil, held during National Hospital Week.

“We are so lucky to have such an amazing staff of healthcare workers and we love showing them how much they are valued,” said Joe Freudenberger, CEO. Of course, Joe is right in there, preparing all week and cooking all day for this festive occasion. He uses one of his old secret family recipes to treat everyone.