Michael Joseph Bednarz – 12-28-56 / 5-13-22

A celebration of life for Michael Joseph Bednarz, 65, of Granbury will be held at 4:00 P.M., Sunday, May 22, 2022, at The Hills Church of Christ – Student Center in North Richland Hills.

Michael passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, in Fort Worth. He was born December 28, 1956, in Slaton, Texas to Thomas Joseph and Margaret Mary (Heinrich) Bednarz. Michael was reared on Tommy and Margaret Bednarz farm in Lynn County, Texas. Michael was a graduate of Wilson High School 1975 and received a Bachelors in Ag Engineering from Texas Tech in 1979. He worked as an engineer with Otis/Halliburton from 1979-1999, Weatherford 1999-2005, BP Oil Production 2005-2015, Bednarz Engineering Consulting Inc. 2015-2019 and retired 2019-2022. Michael met Nell O’Briant of New Deal, in Soils Class at Tech, and married on October 2, 1983, in Brownfield, Texas. They have lived in Dallas, Prosper, Texas, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Australia, Venezuela, Katy, Weston Lakes, and DeCordova, Texas. Mike loved his family, Bible study and ministry, sports, golf, and nature.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfons and Hilda Bednarz, Joseph and Emma Heinrich; dad, Thomas Joseph Bednarz; brother, Gary Eugene Bednarz; and niece, Barbara Denise Stilz.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Bednarz; 10 siblings, Steven Bednarz, Denise Stilz, Greg Bednarz, Phil Bednarz, Kathleen Weaver, Tim Bednarz, Sharon Hernandez, Bryan Bednarz, Justin Bednarz, Jeffery Bednarz and their spouses; their many children and grandchildren; wife, Nell Bednarz and children, Megan and John Kossa; Rachel and Trevor Graham; and four grandchildren.