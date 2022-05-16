Features to Check While Buying Badge Holders

A badge holder is an essential tool for anyone who needs to wear a badge for work, school, or any other event or organization. There are many different types of badge holders available in the market, so it is essential to know the features to look for when choosing one that best suits your needs.

The following is a list of features to consider when purchasing badge holders:

Size

The size of the badge holder is essential to consider, as it needs to be able to fit your badge. There are lots of sizes available, so make sure to measure your badge before purchasing.

If the holder is too small, the badge may fall out or be challenging to insert. If the holder is too large, it will be bulky and uncomfortable to wear. Choose a slightly larger size to be on the safe side when in doubt.

Material

The material is also important to consider. The most common materials are plastic and vinyl, but metal and fabric holders are also available.

Plastic and vinyl holders are the most affordable option, but they are not as durable as metal or fabric ones. Vinyl is a certain plastic made from ethylene (found in crude oil) and chlorine from regular salt.

Metal holders are more expensive, but they will last longer and provide a more professional look. Fabric holders are the most expensive option, and they are also the most durable and can be customized with different colors and patterns.

Attachment Type

The most common types of attachments are lanyards, pins, and clips.

Lanyards are the most popular option, as they are comfortable to wear and can be easily removed. Pins are less common, but they are more secure than lanyards and can be worn with any clothing. Clips are the least popular option, but they are the most versatile, as they can be worn on a belt, pocket, or bag.

Price

The price is also an important consideration, as ID cardholders can range in price from a few dollars to over one hundred dollars. It is essential to find a holder that fits your budget and needs. Also, be sure to compare prices between different stores before purchasing.

Brand

The brand is another factor, as some companies are more reputable than others. It is essential to find a holder made by a company you trust, as they will likely offer a better product.

Water-Resistant

If you plan on wearing your badge holders in the rain or a humid environment, it is crucial to choose a water-resistant one. Water-resistant holders are made with a special coating that prevents moisture from seeping in and damaging the badge.

Closure Type

The closure type is the last feature to consider. The most common types of closures are snaps, Velcro, and magnets.

Snaps are the most secure option, but they can be challenging to open and close. Velcro is less secure than snaps, but it is easier to use. Magnets are the least secure option, but they are the easiest to use. Look for hook and loop closure if you want a balance of security and ease of use. They are just as secure as snaps but much easier to open and close.

Warranty

The warranty will protect you in case the holder breaks or is defective. It is crucial to find a holder that comes with a good warranty, as this will give you peace of mind in getting assured that you are covered if something goes wrong.

Conclusion

Now that you understand what essential features to look for when purchasing a badge holder, be sure to take time to find one that best suits your needs. With so many different options available on the market, you will find the perfect holder for your badge.