Dog Days Are Over: 6 Dog Breeds That Thrive in Warm Climates

Dogs are rather adaptable animals, but the climate you live in can determine how comfortable and happy they are day-to-day.

If high temperatures and sunny days are typical in your area, you’ll want to adopt a dog that is better suited for that. Here are some breeds that thrive in warm climates.

Labrador Retriever

The most crucial trait that aids Labs in warm climates is their love of water. Labs adore water of all kinds and will happily spend all day playing in a pool or running at the beach. These hunting dogs are natural swimmers with webbed feet, water-resistant coats, and rudder-like tails.

Other valuable traits are their long noses and big ears that help release heat. White Labs are even more suited for the heat because their coats don’t absorb as much sunlight as a darker coat variant. If you plan on adopting one of these loveable goofballs, be sure to go through a trusted breeder like Snowy White Pines White Labradors for a healthy, happy pup.

Australian Cattle Dog

This mate loves working in the heat. Cattle dogs have short, double coats that keep them cool during the day and protection against the cold during the freezing Australian nights. Aussies are top herding dogs that lead an active lifestyle and love to play.

These dogs have long noses and big ears that are good for staying cool, and their coats are water-resistant, which is handy if you live in a warm, wet climate.

Rat Terrier

Rat Terriers are super playful little dogs that also happen to be well suited to warm climates. These pint-sized pooches have short, single-layer coats that are usually light-colored, which would reflect heat. Being small and having large ears helps Terriers get rid of excess heat.

Rat Terriers are good with family and will eventually warm up to strangers, but they are not good with other animals. The rat in Rat Terrier comes from how effective they are at exterminating them, after all.

Chihuahua

Chihuahuas come to us from the deserts of Mexico. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere (that’s hot). These notoriously yappy dogs aren’t cut out for cold weather, so they thrive in warm climates.

Chihuahuas have very thin coats, whether they’re short or long hair. They can shed excess heat very quickly, thanks to their big ears and small stature.

Great Dane

Great Danes may not have the cooling advantage that small dogs have, but they have super thin coats, big ears, and long noses. All of these help Danes get rid of excess heat.

Danes also tend to conserve energy so they won’t overexert themselves in warm weather. These large dogs generally enjoy the heat and will be happy to spend the afternoon napping in the sun.

German Shorthair Pointer

German Shorthairs do have short hair. German Pointer coats are short, single-layer, and water-resistant, excellent for warm climates. These pups enjoy swimming and will cool themselves off in the water.

Pointers were bred for hunting but are well-rounded dogs, so they are very capable of going for a hike or a run in the warm weather. Germain Shorthairs also respond well to training.

The cooldown

Even though these breeds are well suited to warm climates, you should still watch your dog if they play in the sun or heat for long periods. It’s also easier to become dehydrated in the heat, so make sure you have water accessible for your tail-wagging bundle of joy.