5A State Meet: Jordan’s Ogbeide Takes 3rd, 4th

By Terry Carter

The Jordan girls’ track team finished in 15th place at its first UIL 5A State Track and Field Championships held at the University of Texas at Austin on Friday. Led by junior sensation Tiyan Ogbeide, the Lady Warriors made a solid showing in their first varsity season.

Jordan 800-meter girls’ standout Tiyan Ogbeide earned a bronze medal for third place in the 5A race with a 2:11.87 time. Ogbeide beat runners from Boerne Champion, Hallsville, Canyon Randall and Alamo Heights in the final 50 meters to claim the third spot on the UIL State podium. The Jordan junior standout ran her best time in the event.

Other 5A highlights included:

Jordan middle-distance runner Ogbeide also finished fourth in the girls’ 400 meters in 55.51 in yet another close race.

Jordan junior sprinter Aloni Ransom took seven in the girls’ 200 meters in 24.77.

Paetow senior Charles Chuckwu placed fourth in the boys’ discus after a throw of 182′-3″. He missed the podium by only six inches. Colleyville Heritage’s Lucas Williams (191′-2″) won.

In the 5A boys’ shot put, Jordan junior Sheldon Peters finished sixth with a 53′-2.25″ toss on his first effort. The competition was close with Manvel’s Alex Williams (56′-3.5″) winning.

In the boys’ 100 meters, Paetow senior Panther Toheeb Oladipupo ran a scorching 10.54 to place sixth in Friday’s state finals.

In the team races, Paetow (5 points) finished 40th overall in the boys’ competition. Jordan (1 point) tied for 57th.

In the girls’ team competition, the Jordan girls (10 points) tied for 15th place.

The 6A state track and field meet was held at the same locations on Saturday. Katy ISD athletes were expected to score very well in several eventings, including the boys’ pole vault and the girls’ 400 meters among others highlight events.