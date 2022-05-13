Brazos Bend State Park Hosts Inaugural Expo May 14

NEEDVILLE— Get outside this weekend at the Brazos Bend Expo from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday, May 14 at Brazos Bend State Park. The Expo will have activities and programs all day for families to enjoy, as well as food trucks and a special visit from Smokey Bear.

During the day, attendees will be able to learn about resources around the Houston-area from state parks staff, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department career recruiters, state law enforcement officers, Rosenberg Railroad Museum, the Fort Bend Museum, the Black Cowboy Museum, the George Observatory, the Coast Guard, local vendors, area conservation agencies and wildlife rehabilitation centers, to name a few.

Food trucks will be at the park throughout the day with food such as sweet crepes and barbecue.

Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to reserve a day pass in advance either online or over the phone to ensure access to the park. Reservations can be made on the TPWD website or by calling 512-389-8900.

For more information about the event, contact Brazos Bend State Park at 979-553-5101 extension 0.