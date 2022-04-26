9 Fun Ways To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

The 4th of July, known as Independence Day is always celebrated with much fun fare in the U.S. every year. However, due to the pandemic, the past two years weren’t so much of a celebration and most of us had to celebrate at home. While traditions do change with time, there are some things that remain the same, which is the desire to spend a great time with your family and friends. If you are planning to make the most of the fourth of July, here are the different ways you can spend the holiday.

Fireworks show

Attend a local fireworks show and enjoy a traditional way to celebrate the big day. You will see many cities hosting different productions, suitable for the family. It is a great option if lighting the fireworks you bought is not possible due to the permits in your local area. However, it is advisable to check with the local government before you plan to attend a fireworks show.

Backyard cookouts

There is no joy like cooking out on the hot summer days. Americans have waited too long for the summer and this is the time to make the most of it. All of us love good food and when it is shared with family and friends, it only adds to the joy. Whether it is your favorite hotdogs and hamburgers or something new like veggie patties, backyard cookouts can be a lot of fun. But remember to stock up on what you will need in the kitchen.

Parades

You will find many shows on Independence Day, whether fun-filled or solemn, there is something about watching parades. This is the day to remember the people who have built America and when you join a parade that is packed with marching bands and performers, it is a great way to spend an afternoon with your family.

Fly the flag

Flying your country’s flag is one of the most popular ways for a resident to show appreciation and express patriotism for the country. Treat the symbol with respect and honor while you are flying the flag.

Set off fireworks

For most of us, there is no better way to celebrate the birth of our country than by setting off fireworks. You can buy the best fireworks online and enjoy the special day. There are many areas that allow the lighting of fireworks of a certain size and class. If you have young children joining in, sparklers will be an ideal choice since it allows them to enjoy without worrying about safety. Follow the fireworks safety tips while you enjoy the time with family and friends.

Events and festivals

Several organizations have special events for the fourth of July. Many historical societies use this time to help preserve the memory of the American Revolution by offering demonstrations from this period. But if you are not about history and traditions, you can enjoy some music in the inviting summer weather. Gather your friends and family and head to a music festival while enjoying the warm sunshine.

Games, hikes, and sports

If you enjoy sports and games, you will find ample activities to do outdoors. Enjoy the beauty of the country with a hike or take a walk. And if you are competitive and would love to participate in a game, consider a game of football or baseball with your friends or neighbors. Remember to follow the local guidelines in your area when enjoying the game.

Bake some desserts

A celebration is incomplete without sweets and you cannot celebrate America’s birthday without patriotic desserts! If you love to bake, spend some time in the kitchen baking brownies and cupcakes in red, blue, and white. You can also ask your children or friends to join in on the festive baking.

Have a movie night

Go a notch ahead with the celebration and organize a movie night in the backyard. All you need to do is set up the screening and have cozy seating. Pick a patriotic movie and get your hands on the popcorn. This is one celebration that everyone would love to be a part of! If you are not into patriotic movies, you can pick an all-time favorite that is loved by everyone present.

The fourth of July is a big day for all of us and there are ample ways to celebrate. Whether you have a group of friends for a game or you are spending time in the backyard with your family, make the most of it. The weather is right and the occasion demands a celebration. Pick from this list to celebrate and soon enough you will be celebrating the birthday of your country in a fun, star-spangled style.