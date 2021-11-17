What to Do at Home: 7 Home Weekend Ideas

When rain spoils your plans for a walk in the park, there is no reason to be upset. There are many fun things to do at home with loved ones or alone. Here are some great ideas on how to spend a home weekend without TV shows and computer games.

Try Out Online Slots

Board games

Board games can take a company of two to ten people for several hours. Games for association, deduction, erudition, strategy, role-playing – the selection of board games is really large. You can choose the game for a quiet family evening or a noisy party if you have guests.

Macrame

Macrame sounds trendy. The weaving technique appeared back in the 1970s but is experiencing a new birth now. Macrame decor elements – for example, hanging pots or wall panels – look very organic in a Scandinavian interior. This technique can be mastered in one evening, and a day off is just enough to complete one piece.

Culinary party

Remember how the whole family gathered in the kitchen to make dumplings? It was a small celebration with a mandatory tasting of freshly brewed dumplings at the end. It’s great if you have such a tradition, and if not, then it’s worth coming up with one. For example, you can invite friends and have a Thai food evening. Only on condition that everyone will cook tom yam.

Photo for the album

With the advent of smartphones with cameras, printed photography has lost its relevance. Everyone stores photos on their phone or the cloud. Meanwhile, so many good, sincere, and important pictures are waiting to be printed and left as a keepsake. Take time for them: sort through the accumulated photos, print the best ones, put them in frames or place them in an album.

Wish board

A wish board or mood board is not only a dream visualization tool but also an element of the interior. A cork board is ideal for the base, but you can use any surface: metal mesh, wood blank, textiles in a frame, thick cardboard. Fill your board with inspirational photos, postcards, lettering stickers, and so on. It’s best to hang your finished whiteboard over your desk for daily inspiration and focus on what’s important.

DIY

Make something for your home with your hands. For example, a stylish basket for storing towels. All you need is a cardboard box of the right size, thick jute rope, and a lining cloth. You need to cut off the top of the box, wrap the box with jute, secure it with glue, and decorate the basket with a pretty cloth from the inside. Search Pinterest for inspirational ideas for workshops of varying difficulty.