How To Buy A Dab Rig Kit For Beginners

Dabbing is a popular way to enjoy cannabis concentrates. It’s easy, effective, and doesn’t require much equipment. All you need is a dab rig. However, if this will be your first time buying one, you’re probably going to want to start with a kit that includes all the necessary tools.

What Is A Dab Rig?

A dab rig is a type of water pipe designed for using waxy oils and concentrates. A dab rig kit is perfect for first-time users because it comes with everything you need to enjoy dabs: the actual dab rig, a nail, tools for manipulating waxes and concentrates, and even directions.

What To Know Before Buying

Buying your first dab rig kit can be a little bit difficult if you don’t know where to start. But with this guide, the process will be smooth. The following are things to consider before making your purchase:

Show Your Style

As the user of a dab rig, you should buy a piece that reflects your style. Dab rigs are functional pieces, but they can also be beautiful works of art. For this reason, many dab enthusiasts choose to buy their dab rigs from glass artists who offer dab rigs with unique decorative elements. When you spend more money on your first rig, you’ll be sure that your tool will be made of thick, high-quality glass and have artistic touches like colored glass or even stickers, which are quite popular.

What’s more, you can purchase a dab rig in the form of a bong. Bongs aren’t just for dried herbs. Many cannabis lovers now make use of bongs for concentrates, as well as flowers. Bongs come in all shapes and sizes and are designed with many appealing features. For instance, you’ll find them with ice catchers, multiple percolators (for filtration), or an extra compartment where you can add water to cool down vapor before taking a hit.

Consider A Bong/Dab Rig Combo

The bong/dab rig combo is an excellent choice for a beginner. It does precisely what its name implies: a hybrid of two devices. The bong and dab rig are very similar in function, so it’s easy to understand why people would want both.

This combo uses water filtration and percolation to cool down smoke and filter out any unnecessary or harmful particles before you inhale them. For example, ash produced by burning plant matter can be filtered out with the water in a bong.

If you’re new to dabbing and smoking from a bong, consider purchasing a kit that offers both options. It’ll make it easier for you to find your preferred inhalation method with just one purchase rather than buying separate items for each type of smoke session. In addition, it allows for more versatility among friends who prefer different forms of cannabis consumption.

Get A Dab Rig That Suits Your Needs

Before you start looking around, you need to consider your budget. Your budget will play a significant role in what dab rig kits can be considered—or you may even discover that buying a complete kit isn’t the right choice for you. It’s essential to have your financial plan laid out before starting your search.

Next, consider the type of concentrate that you favor or you often prefer to smoke. Finding dab rigs for wax and other concentrates is easy, but finding one that suits the particular flavor of concentrate that you love may prove to be challenging. Moreover, if you want to vape oil and wax and shatter, there are some specific things to look for and questions to ask when making your purchase decision, such as the types of concentrates and type of coil.

Take Account Of The Size

When choosing the proper rig, size is an important consideration. But that doesn’t mean you need to pick the biggest rig on the market. While big rigs have their place, they can produce huge clouds of vapor and offer a more intense experience. So, don’t focus too much on getting a large size.

You might be surprised at how much vapor small rigs can create, especially with good percolation and airflow. In fact, many people prefer smaller rigs because they’re easier to handle and require less cleaning. The banger or nail will heat more quickly with a smaller piece of glass, and there’s less surface area for oil to build up than with larger pieces.

Look For A High-Quality Piece

The dab rig that you choose for the kit can make all of the difference. You want to look for a high-quality piece made of thick glass. Hence, it’ll be best to look for pieces made by experienced glassblowers who know how to build a sturdy and durable piece and offer percolators and diffusion at an affordable price.

Conclusion

Buying a dab rig kit for beginners isn’t easy, but it’s not as complex or overwhelming as you might think. Just be sure to do your research and pay attention to quality. The brands you buy from are essential, and the pieces you choose matter. Make your investment count by doing some comparison shopping and checking reviews on each piece of glass that catches your eye.