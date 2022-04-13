Spring in Galveston to Bring Outdoor Festivals Galore

This spring, pleasant weather in Galveston Island will usher in a plethora of outdoor festivals. Foodies, families and fans of feathered friends will certainly find a reason to head to the island for some fun.

Here’s what’s in store for spring:

FeatherFest & Nature Photo Festival

Date: April 21-24, 2022

Time: Varies

Where: Locations vary

Admission: Prices vary

Info: www.galvestonfeatherfest.com

Description: As one of the nation’s top locations for birding, Galveston Island will host the 19th annual FeatherFest birding and nature photography festival April 21-24. FeatherFest is one of the largest birding festivals in Texas, and the only one with a dedicated nature photography track. The event features unique outdoor field trips, workshops and social events for nature enthusiasts of all skill levels. FeatherFest is held during the spring bird migration – the best time to visit world-renowned Galveston area birding hot spots, such as Bolivar Flats and High Island.

The Grand Kids Festival

Date: April 30, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Postoffice Street from 20th – 23rd streets, Galveston, TX

Admission: Free

Info: www.thegrand.com

Description: Galveston can always rekindle the kid in you, but no event will be more exciting for kids of all ages than The Grand Kids Festival hosted by The Grand 1894 Opera House. Designed to introduce children and families to the arts, this year’s festival marks its 25th anniversary and will take place April 30. The event features three blocks of activities, entertainment areas and vendor booths. Attendees will be able to enjoy live performances, storytellers, arts and crafts, face painting and more.

48th Annual Historic Homes Tour

Date: May 7-8 & 14-15, 2022

Time: Varies

Where: Locations vary

Admission: $35-$40

Info: www.galvestonhistory.org

Description: Rich in history and standing as a testament to survival, the Galveston Historic Homes Tour will return for its 48th year the first two weekends in May. The tour features numerous historical and architecturally significant homes located throughout the island’s vibrant historic neighborhoods. Organized by the Galveston Historical Foundation, the event gives the public a chance to tour the insides of private residences and homes that are not open to the public during the year.

Yaga’s Wild Game & BBQ Cook-off

Date: May 13-14, 2022

Time: Varies

Where: Pier 21, Galveston, TX

Admission: Free

Info: www.ycfund.org

Description: Galveston is calling all backyard chefs, sportsmen and women, and outdoor enthusiasts to show off their culinary skills May 13-14 at the 26th annual Yaga’s Wild Game BBQ Cook-off. The event will feature a wild game cook-off, live entertainment, silent auction, “Run Wild 5K” and children’s activities. This event benefits the Yaga’s Children’s Fund.

Galveston Island Beach Revue

Date: May 21-22, 2022

Time: Varies

Where: 2102 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, TX

Admission: Free

Info: www.galvestonbeachrevue.com

Description: Retro swimwear is chic and vintage is king at the Galveston Island Beach Revue, which will take place May 21-22. Contestants from across the country will catwalk across Galveston’s historic Seawall shoreline modeling vintage and vintage-inspired swimwear that echoes the “good ole days” of Galveston’s summertime history. Contestants will compete for cash prizes and top honors.