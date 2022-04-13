The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Professional Division will host an informative session for experienced and new business owners, “Owning a Business from Start to Finish: Selling Your Business”. M. Alexander Aguilar, Co-Founder/Partner at Seth & Alexander LLC, will join as a panelist. Moderated by Darrell W. Groves, CPA, FBCC Business & Professional Division Chair, this event will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the chamber office. This event is sponsored by BearKat Bookkeeping.

Join us and hear from our expert panelists as we host “Selling Your Business”. You will not want to miss learning the in’s and out’s of how to sell your business and important practices to follow. If you have not yet thought about the possibility of selling your business, now is the time to get started. Learn from those who have been through and those who helped walk people through the process. You will learn when the right time to sell is and how to get the most for your business.

Event registration is open for Fort Bend Chamber Members only. Event Sponsor: $500, includes company logo on all event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, logo branding on Zoom registration link and confirmation email, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. For an Individual Member, the event is $25. The Zoom link will be sent for participants joining via that platform the day before the event. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org .

The Business & Professional Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Darrell W. Groves, CPA, DWG CPA PLLC. The Business & Professional Division is committed to helping members achieve their professional goals. We do this by offering business-oriented programs and roundtables and encouraging participation in other Chamber functions.