Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori: Big Bucks for Pokemon

by Dr. Lori Verderame

Pokémon or Pocket Monsters, the famed card game and collectibles, that originated from Japan remains popular with collectors. Pokemon cards are widely traded and originated from Japanese anime art. The trading card game and collecting category has dedicated collectors and they are ready to spend big for that important card.

Recently, a rare Pokemon card brought $375,000 from a collector with deep pockets. Judging from this sale, that collector wanted to line his pockets with a collection of pocket monsters. The very valuable Pokemon card that sold for nearly $400,000 actually was a card that featured a print error. The card was supposed to show the title at the top as Trainer yet it reads Illustrator at the top instead. This unnumbered card was rare because only a limited number of them were made. It was also rare because it was sold from the collection of one of Pokemon’s developers. This card was first distributed to those elite few who participated in Pokemon contests. The prize card was one of only 41 ever made and it has some special symbols and information that excite Pokemon collectors.

When it comes to valuable Pokemon cards, your collection of trading cards can have good value too. What are some of the traits to look for when identifying the most valuable Pokemon cards? Look at the front and the back and make sure the printing and imagery is crisp and sharp. Condition of Pokemon cards is always a vital factor and those Pokemon cards that are PSA graded will command the highest values in the marketplace. The only thing you must remember is to get an appraisal before you invest money in getting a Pokemon or any trading card PSA graded. It may be worth it but be sure that you know the appraised value before you pay to have your cards graded. You’ll be glad you did. If you are going to sell valuable cards, grading is a must.

While many factors impact Pokémon card values, remember that evaluators who are also collectors or dealer that want to buy your cards may not have your best interest at heart. Make sure your appraiser is not also a Pokemon collector.

How do you tell if your Pokemon card is valuable? It isn’t just one factor that impacts value, it is many. For instance, when considering the value of Pokemon cards, collectors look for card stock paper thickness, no ink loss areas or print skips, no rips or tears to the card. Creases are a no-no too. And yes, there are fakes out there too. Avoid those at all costs as the Pokemon collectors’ community are well versed in what’s trending and what’s not. Fake cards don’t have the quality printing that authentic Pokemon cards have. If a card is printed on a type of see-thru paper, it’s probably a fake too.

Like the all-important tags on collectible Ty Inc. beanie babies stuffed toys that feature printing errors, Pokemon trading cards that have printed errors are the talk of the collectibles market, too. Mistakes and misprints may appear on Pokemon trading cards so look for them. And the presence of certain print techniques are important to establishing authenticity of Pokemon trading cards, such as a shadow placed around the pocket monster’s image. For instance, a printed shadow placed around an image of Pikachu or Magikarp on a trading card indicates that the card is not the most rare type as the earliest Pokemon cards did not have shadows.

When it comes to Pokemon cards, make sure you know what you have before you trade or sell them. Keep collections together and remember that condition of your Pokemon trading cards will contribute to their value in the market. There’s more information about the complexities of Pokemon cards on my YouTube channel.

