Via Colori® Houston 2022, Free Chalk Art Festival to be Held Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3 at POST HTX With DJ Freddy Cruz as Emcee

Via Colori® Houston , will be held rain or shine at POST HTX , an outdoor event space in downtown Houston at 401 Franklin Street. This free, family-friendly event will take place Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will benefit the Institute for Spirituality and Health . Complimentary media squares are available to media outlets and their team members.

WHO: The Institute for Spirituality and Health is hosting Via Colori® Houston at POST HTX. Popular Houston radio personality Freddy Cruz will emcee the weekend’s festivities. Underwritten by Texas Children’s Hospital, Via Colori® Houston is also sponsored by Spindletop Community Impact Partners and community partners include, but are not limited to, The Rothko Chapel, The Yoga Institute, Houston Audubon, The Council on Recovery, The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and Houston Grand Opera. Featured artists include Anat Ronen , Brenda Chapa , Rebekah Tee , and Liz Painter .

WHAT: Via Colori® Houston is a free two-day outdoor chalk art festival that will draw thousands of families, artists, vendors, volunteers, and festival-goers to celebrate connection and creativity in the Greater Houston area. Local artists will create beautiful works of art that the guests will see come to life throughout the weekend. Via Colori® will also feature live music, onsite and take-home activities, digital photo booths, food trucks, yoga and tai chi mini classes, and story time opera. The POST HTX X-Atrium will feature talks by several artists who will share how they have grown from student and youth artists to full-time, professional artists who are prospering because of their talent.

WHERE: POST HTX at 401 Franklin St., Houston, TX 7720

WHEN: Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please check the Via Colori website at https://www.viacolorihouston.org/ for a detailed list of events.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE (tentative):

9:00 a.m. – Open to the public

10:00 a.m. – Morning Yoga Farida

11:00 a.m. – HGO Storytime Opera

2:00 p.m. – Jordan Bradshaw w/ DJ Tero

5:00 p.m. – Band Performance

7:00 p.m. – Closed to the public

SUNDAY SCHEDULE (tentative):

9:00 a.m. – Open to the public

10:00 a.m. – Morning Yoga Farida

10:30 a.m. – DJ Performance

11:00 a.m. – Jazz Brunch

1:00 p.m. – HGO Storytime Opera

5:00 p.m. – Closed to the public