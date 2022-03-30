Planning A Wedding? Here Is Why You Should Choose Gold Loan

Do you want funds to get your daughter married? Rupeek is here to help you out.

Indeed, a wedding is one of the most special days in someone’s life. It is the moment when you make a lifelong commitment with your partner. Indeed, it calls for a celebration with your dear and near ones. An unforgettable wedding function at the right venue, perfect decor, and food are what people dream of.

Money shouldn’t stop you from making your day memorable with your relatives and family members. Not all have enough money saved up to fund a wedding. It is why people opt for a marriage or wedding loan.

A marriage or wedding loan is like a personal loan that helps you get funds for your wedding day. Rupeek just provides enough finances for your wedding in the form of an online gold loan. A wedding loan does not only shoulder all stress and expenses but also fund marriage functions. A wedding loan has no restrictions on how you use the loan amount. Use marriage loans in the following ways.

Pay wedding-related expenses like invitation cards, decor expenses, food costs, and bridal outfits. It includes catering, photography and make-up costs, gifts for the groom, and more.

It helps you plan an ideal wedding function without stressing about each rupee you spend on the supplies.

Advantages Of A Marriage Loan

A marriage loan is an easy and self-reliable way to fund your wedding reception. Besides, you don’t have to ask your family and friends to fund your wedding.

Rupeek keeps your savings intact and you don’t have to compromise on your dream settling.

It provides borrowers with a lot of money to start a new relationship with less stress. The majority of the financial institutions lend money up to 76 lakhs or thirty times your monthly income.

A wedding loan has better interest rates than credit loans and has minimal documentation. In most cases, a marriage loan doesn’t include collateral.

Repayment of a marriage loan on time improves your credit score.

You can calculate all your funds required and types of expenses by using a gold loan EMI calculator.

Disadvantages Of A Marriage Loan

A marriage loan means that you start your new life with debt.

Getting extra financial aid may tempt you to spend beyond your budget.

A huge interest rate gets linked with a sizable unsecured marriage loan.

It is why Rupeek forbids you to go for a marriage loan.

Why should you go for a gold loan?

If you don’t qualify for a marriage loan, you can still fund your wedding with a gold loan. If you have adequate gold assets, you can pledge your gold to get a loan against it.

A gold loan needs basic KYC documents, but it doesn’t require credit proof of income docs. No doubt that a gold loan is one of the easiest ways to fund your wedding reception.

Avail of the high loan-to-value ratio against your valuable assets from banks and NBFCs leasing gold loans. Rupeek gives the best way to acquire finance for your wedding with an online gold loan. It is an ideal way to make your marriage ceremony exceptional.

Other than in respect of weddings, gold loans serve many benefits that you can use your unutilized gold just by sitting at home. Gold is a very precious metal that gives you money only sitting at your comfort, you will get your precious metal back once you return the money. Here are some benefits of a gold loan:

Easy And Instant Finance

In this busy world, where no one has time to keep the thing delayed and wants everything at their comfort. A gold loan is the most appropriate choice for you. To avail of this service, you need to contact Rupeek and get your gold ornaments.

Many Repayment Options Are Available

There is a popular term flexible repayment method that everyone has heard about. When you go with a gold loan you get more than one repayment option which lets you repay the amount easily.

Endless Uses

The amount you raise through a gold loan can be used for any purpose you want, there is no restriction about the usage of the gold loan amount. You can use it for medical purposes, marriage, education, paying the down payment, agriculture, or anything you want.

How To Choose The Best Gold Loan?

In a high competition era in every industry, choosing the best financial institute is also a big task. Only a reliable institution can keep your gold safe and provide you with the best value that can be calculated with a gold loan EMI calculator. Choose reliability, choose authentically, choose Rupeek.