What To Look For Before Hiring Event Planners?

If you’re looking to hire an event planner, you should consider a few things first. What is the event’s purpose? Who is the target audience? What will be the budget for this event? Who will be attending? You may not know all of these answers before hiring your planner.

But it’s best to have as much information as possible when starting the process. We’ve compiled a list of questions that could help provide necessary details about your upcoming event. Take a look at what you need to check before hiring an event planner in the first place.

What Will The Event Be For?

How are you going to use the information that is provided to you by an event planner? Do you need someone who can provide you with a specific set of experience and expertise within a certain type of event planning, or do you need someone who can work within your specific budget? It’s important to know what type of event you are planning and any budgetary constraints when determining who your planner will be.

Who Will Attend The Event?

Knowing who is coming to an event can show whether or not the planner is meeting your needs or whether they are meeting your needs perfectly. Depending on who is attending, additional services may have to be provided. This can include the need for bilingual planners, additional hotel accommodations for out-of-town guests, or more transportation options.

Consider Purpose Of The Event

Are you hosting an event to fundraise for a charity? Are you throwing a party to celebrate someone’s birthday or anniversary? Are you organizing an event because you are relocating your business and introducing your company to new clients? Every event has a purpose, and it’s important to know what yours is when hiring an event planner.

Budget is An Integral Part

Depending on your guests and why they are coming to the event, your budget could be $100 or $100,000. If you are planning to host an event for charity, there will always be a minimum amount that certain organizations require to cover the organization’s costs. Ask your planner what they feel is adequate for the size of the event, how much the organizer costs, and if this is something they often do.

Will You Be Catering The Food Or Providing It?

Some planners specialize in certain types of events and can provide a full-service offering, while others can take on a project based on their capabilities and pricing structure. It’s important to know what capabilities are necessary for this event to know whether your planner has those types of skills and resources available.

When hiring an event planner, know that you will get what you pay for. While hiring a professional will be more expensive than doing it yourself, the end product will reflect the amount of money spent and the level of expertise that is being provided. Your event planner should have a lot of experience and should be able to provide references if necessary.