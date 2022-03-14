Sports Betting in Missouri – Everything You Need to Know

Despite the fact that sports betting is becoming increasingly popular across the country, it is still illegal in Missouri.

Is there a silver lining in this cloud? Sports betting legislation is expected to be debated in Missouri in 2022, and many believe that the state will begin collecting legal wagers on your favorite sport in the near future.

Sporting events have never been a part of Missouri’s distinct betting heritage. Wagering in Missouri has seen a tremendous transformation since the Supreme Court’s momentous ruling in May, which we’ll cover in further depth in the remainder of this book.

Riverboat casinos may include sportsbooks, making real money gambling available to online bettors, which might lead to a goldmine coming from sports betting.

Show-Me State residents may now feel optimistic about the future of legal sports betting in their state.

If you’re wondering if it’s legal to bet on sporting events in Missouri, go no further than this guide. A deeper look at Missouri’s past and present efforts to legalize sports betting in the state will be the focus of our investigation.

What Are the Laws Governing Sports Betting in Missouri?

Online sports betting is a hot topic in Missouri right now, but is it legal? It’s a shame that the solution is so much more complicated than the question it answers.

Although it is unlawful for operators to operate from within the state of Missouri, the act of placing a wager is not prohibited. An overseas bookie that allows players from Missouri is an easy way around this rule. Licensed and controlled abroad, these are legitimate bookmakers, that enable you to place bets if you reside in Missouri or any other place where it is illegal to place a wager on a sports game. As a rule of thumb, it’s always recommended that you do your own research before signing up at any sportsbook. To make your life easier, you can take a look at this comprehensive guide to sports betting in Missouri for a betting understanding on offshore sites and sports betting in general.

Until the Missouri sports betting bill is enacted, customers will only be able to place bets at overseas betting sites.

Is Online Sports Betting the Future of Missouri?

It’s our opinion that Missouri’s future involves legal sports betting, and these are the strongest pieces of evidence we’ve discovered to back that up:

There is a substantial amount of taxable income that will be utilized to finance educational initiatives. A sports- and gambling-obsessed populace

There is already a thriving riverboat and casino gaming sector in place.

Sports wagering legislation is at various stages of creation.

In 2022, the House of Representatives and Senate will have hearings on the matter.

A legal sports gambling sector in Missouri could bring in $22 million to $44 million in income, according to Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg. The casino industry, on the other hand, estimates that it will add $62 million to Missouri’s yearly gaming earnings. That’s a set of numbers that can’t be ignored.

There is a mandate in the state of Missouri that any money earned by the casino business and tax income from sports betting must be spent on educational initiatives.

Online Sports Betting in Missouri’s History

Regardless of the fact that other forms of gambling are permitted in Missouri, sports betting has always been forbidden.

A long time ago riverboat betting was a lucrative business in the United States. That continued until the turn of the century, and after that, there was no legal gambling in Missouri for an extended period of time.

There were no racetracks in the state, therefore pari-mutuel wagering on horses was only possible during special events that featured races.

For charity reasons, bingo and raffles were legalized in Missouri in 1980. The first legal lottery was held in the state in 1986. A lengthy and steady progression of betting would be made in the state as a result of these efforts.

Missouri legalized riverboat betting in the 90s, the same year that the federal government implemented PASPA and outlawed sports betting. First, riverboat casinos had to be moving under the law. Legislators had to reconsider this method because of worries about safety, and as a result, all 16 of the state’s casinos have been permanently suspended.

When the initial regulations were passed, each gambler was limited to a maximum loss of $500, but that was abolished in a 2008 vote that also raised taxation on casinos.

Legal sports betting in Missouri is likely to be implemented through the state’s riverboat casinos, which are already up and running.

In Missouri, Will Online Sports Gambling Ever Become Legal?

The future of legalized online sports betting in Missouri is something we can’t predict with any certainty, but we’re optimistic nevertheless. Even better, we believe it’s just a matter of time until that happens.

The groundwork has been built and important politicians have spoken enthusiastically about the possibility that sports betting affords. There is also just too much money at stake for this to be anything but true.