One-Month Countdown To Chef Fest 2022

Now at the 30-day mark for Chef Fest’s culinary celebration of spring, a number of new gastronomic offerings have been added to the event, happening noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Harvest Green Village Farm, 8939 Harlem Road in Richmond.

Approximately 1,200 people are expected to celebrate the agricultural offerings of the Houston region through the creative lenses of Houston chefs, Texas beverage brands, area musicians, and Harvest Green farmers.

“It will be a day of culinary delights, refreshing drinks, hands-on experiences and more,” said Scott Snodgrass, co-owner of Agmenity, the Houston-based company responsible for organizing Chef Fest.

Serving up small bites this year will be returning chef and Chopped Champion Evelyn Garcia (KIN) as well as Angelo Emiliani (Angie’s Pizza and Café Louie), David Cordua (The Lymbar), Jeff Potts (93’Til), Martha Wilcox (Indianola), Michelle Wallace (Gatlins BBQ), Paris Anton (Vegan AF-ish) and Victoria Elizondo (Cochinita & Co.).

Attendees can sample beverages from Frankly Organic Vodka, Desert Door Sotol, Milam & Greene Whiskey, Messina Hof Winery, No Label Brewing, SIPPLE (non-alcoholic bar) and Rambler Sparking Water.

In addition to chef-prepared bites and local libations, Slow Dough Bread Co. will be on site offering hand-made pretzels and guests will have the option to partake in chef-made soft-serve creations and participate in two hands-on classes.

The soft-serve flavors and their creators include: Paan from the Harvest Green Village Farm team; Palm Sugar Soft Serve with Fish Sauce Caramel, Chef Evelyn Garcia, KIN HTX, Top Chef Season 19 Contestant; Beet with Rose Ras Al Hanout and Citrus Jam, Chef Angelo Emiliani, Angie’s Pizza and Cafe Louie; Black Fermented Carrot, Chef Alvin Schultz, Eat, Drink, Experience; Salted Date & Tahini, Chef Paris Anton, Vegan AF(ish): and Chocolate MiMole with Candied Chapulines, Chef Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co.

Chefs Jane Wild and Lindsey Fequen will lead the kids’ cooking class, where they will teach young chefs how to peel and chop farm veggies for build-your-own “tacos” and make natural egg dyes and deviled eggs.

Chef Alvin Schultz is also teaching a pickling and fermenting class covering seasonal fermentations and versatile refrigerator pickles.

General Admission event tickets cost $90 for adults and $20 for children and include unlimited bites, five drink tickets, farm tours and live music. VIP tickets cost $135 for adults and $20 for children and include one-hour early admission, entry into the soft-serve station, unlimited bites, six drink tickets, farm tours and live music.

Add-on experiences are sold at an additional rate and guests must have a ticket to Chef Fest to participate. The kids cooking class tickets cost $25, the pickling and fermentation class tickets are $15 and the soft-serve station costs $10. A limited number of these tickets are available and must be purchased in advance.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit local farms that contribute to a healthier Houston food system for all.